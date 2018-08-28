Kayla Rae Has A Bikini-Filled Bachelorette Party 7 Months After Marrying Ryan Lochte

The 'Playboy' model celebrated the end of her single days nearly eight months after she exchanged vows with the Olympic swimmer.

Kayla Rae Reid seems to be doing things backwards. The wife of Ryan Lochte just celebrated her bachelorette party seven months after tying the knot with the Olympic swimmer.

Reid, who exchanged vows with Lochte in a courthouse ceremony on January 9, took to social media to post a stream of festive pics as she celebrated the married life with her girlfriends in Miami. The 27-year-old mother (she gave birth to son Caiden Zane in June, 2017) partied with her equally attractive pals at the SLS Hotel before heading to the celeb-centric Barry’s Boot Camp or a workout the next day, according to E! News.

Reid later posed in a red bikini before heading off for some relaxing beach time with her squad. The Playboy Playmate captioned the pic, “Beach, please.”

The blonde beauty and her pals reportedly relaxed in bikinis by the beach before slipping into one-pieces that said “Getting Drunk” and, for Reid, “Getting Married.”

A pajama party capped off the night, with Reid writing on Instagram, “It isn’t a bachelorette party, without a pajama party!!! We obviously really enjoyed ourselves this weekend!” All of Reid’s post included the hashtag #LochtedinLOVE.

You can see Kayla Rae Reid’s bachelorette party pics below.

But lest you think Kayla Rae Reid’s bachelorette party is a little off base, E! reports that the she will wed Lochte in a more formal ceremony in front of their family and friends very soon. How soon? The date is still secret, but the groom recently through himself an $11,500 bachelor party in Vegas, complete with casino time, Avion tequila, and a live performance by Steve Aoki.

Lochte, who has made headlines over the past few years for his disastrous gas station incident during the 2016 Rio Summer Games, previously told Fox News that Kayla stood by his side during his darkest times.

“I realized she was the one… pretty much after everything that happened with Rio,” Lochte said. “Not only was I getting public backlash from the public, on social media, but she was getting attacked too. She lost a lot of jobs because of it. And she still stuck with me. She stuck with me because… she loves me. And she saw something in me that no one else did. She stuck with me throughout the whole thing.”

Lochte went on to say that he credits Reid for giving him hope and a reason to live.

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid announced their engagement in 2016, after only 10 months of dating. The swimmer famously proposed to his lady love in Malibu Canyon following a romantic sunset helicopter ride while he was a contestant on Dancing With the Stars.