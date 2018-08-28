Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Washboard Abs And Toned Arms In Instagram Snap

Julianne Hough is looking ab-tastic in her latest Instagram picture.

It’s no secret that the former Dancing With the Stars pro is in incredible shape, often times showing off her abs and insanely fit body for her fans on her Instagram page. And once again, the 30-year-old is giving her 4 million-plus Instagram followers a little something to talk about.

In a photo posted to her Instagram account earlier today, the actress not only gives fans a sneak peek of her gorgeous bathroom, she also gives them a little peek at her killer body. In the makeup-free snapshot, Hough holds her cell phone in one hand and flexes her muscles on the other. It appears as though Hough just finished a workout as she sports a black crop top and a matching pair of black leggings.

In the photo, both her washboard abs and her toned arms are fully visible as it’s clear she has been putting in a lot of work at the gym. In the caption of the post, Hough explains to her fans that she has not been able to practice her “self-expression” for a while since she wasn’t able to dance as much as she would have liked at the beginning of the year.

But recently, Julianne says that she has been feeling inspired and has been able to challenge her body and be able to dance more. Though she admits that getting back into the swing of things is hard work, she also shares with fans that it feels so good.

It’s easy to see that fans of Julianne have taken a liking to her most recent photo, giving it over 76,000 likes in addition to 230-plus comments within just three hours of posting. Of course, most fans were quick to chime in and gush over how incredible Julianne looks in this particular image, while countless others applauded her for getting back to her dancing roots.

“So glad you are able to get back to it! You have such a gift as a dancer! I love this quote: ‘Dance is the ability to find and lose yourself at the same time.’ It’s so true! Keep dancing, girl! You inspire so many people including this one!”

“We absolutely love that you’re finding time to dance again! The way you express yourself in dance is inspiring and incredible. You are such a strong, powerful woman to aspire to be like,” another follower chimed in.

Julianne can be seen next in the movie Bigger, which comes out this October.