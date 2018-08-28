Stormy Daniels Slams Donald Trump’s Performance In Bed, Said He Lasted ‘Maybe’ Two Minutes

The adult film star isn't holding back about her alleged tryst with Trump.

Stormy Daniels isn’t very high on Donald Trump’s, well, abilities.

In an interview published Tuesday in Vogue, the adult film star shared some details of her alleged 2006 tryst with Donald Trump, which came just months after his wife, Melania, gave birth to their son. Daniels was asked what she could share about the encounter, and Daniels (whose real name is Stephanie Clifford) didn’t have much good to say about Trump.

“How many details can you really give about two minutes?” she says.

When the interviewer asked if it was really two minutes, Daniels wasn’t sure if it even lasted that long.

“Maybe. I’m being generous.”

This is not the first time that Stormy Daniels has shared some embarrassing details about the alleged encounter between the two, which reportedly took place after a celebrity golf tournament. She previously made unflattering allegations about their encounter, saying it left her underwhelmed.

“It was textbook generic,” she told InTouch, via Politico. “It wasn’t like, ‘Oh my God, I love you.’ He wasn’t like Fabio or anything.”

Daniels has spoken about Trump’s relationship with Melania, saying that Trump told Daniels not to worry about his life.

There were other revelations about Trump’s family. Daniels also said that Trump made an odd comparison between her and his eldest daughter, Ivanka. Trump had made some other curious statements about Ivanka in the past, including saying that if he were not his father he might be dating her.

“He bragged about his daughter [Ivanka] quite a bit though. He was very proud of her, which is nice. He told me once that I was someone to be reckoned with, beautiful and smart just like his daughter,” Daniels said, via Politico. “She is smart and beautiful, so I guess that’s a compliment.”

Stormy noted that Trump was somewhat star-struck in meeting her, and even asked for an autograph after their encounter. He also made promises that he could get her to appear on The Apprentice, but Daniels said that she never believed it to be true and it ultimately never came to be.

Stormy Daniels: ‘Generous’ to say Trump lasted two minutes https://t.co/V2Dp8HIwQg — Raw Story (@RawStory) August 28, 2018

Trump’s alleged affair with Stormy Daniels has been thrust back into the news in the last week after the guilty plea from his former lawyer, Michael Cohen. In his plea, Cohen admitted to paying off Daniels in the weeks before the 2016 election to keep quiet about her affair allegations, saying that he did so at the direction of Trump.