Bethenny Frankel Signs On For ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Season 11 After Dennis Shields’ Death

Bethenny Frankel will reportedly continue to expose her life to the cameras.

Bethenny Frankel may be struggling to cope with the recent death of her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Dennis Shields, but according to a new report, that doesn’t mean she’s ready to walk away from her full-time role on The Real Housewives of New York City. In fact, the Skinnygirl mogul has already signed a contract with Bravo TV to appear on Season 11.

“Bethenny is signed on for next season,” a source close to Frankel revealed to All About the Real Housewives on August 28.

Shields tragically died at his Trump Tower home in New York City earlier this month after reportedly overdosing on prescription medication meant to treat his back pain.

Frankel and Shields had been dating on and off since 2016, and at the time he died, they were rumored, but not confirmed, to be engaged. Following his passing, Frankel shared a heartbreaking photo of Shields and her late dog, Cookie, and told fans that both had given her “unconditional love.”

After Shields’ death, rumors began swirling which suggested the longtime reality star would likely walk away from her role on the show after reassessing her life and her priorities.

“Bethenny has spent over a decade fighting and partying on the real housewives. Everything she did was to make herself famous. She even had her wedding televised! But after the death of her boyfriend, she’s telling friends that she’s going to quit the show,” an insider told Straight Shuter’s Naughty But Nice podcast, via a report from Radar Online.

“She’s sick, absolutely sick of spending hours thinking up things to say to upstage other cast members… And of rehearsing nasty ‘zingers,'” the insider added.

Bethenny Frankel spoke about her romance with Dennis Shields on a recent episode of The Real Housewives of New York City and, at the time, she claimed she was taking a break from their on-and-off relationship. Speaking to a co-star, Frankel said she was planning to quit talking to Shields for 90 days.

At the time of Shields’ death, the Big Apple businessman was married to wife Jill Shields, the mother of his four children. In the weeks since his passing, Jill has shared a number of posts regarding their friendship and decades long marriage.

To see more of Bethenny Frankel and her co-stars, don’t miss the final episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City, which are currently airing each Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.