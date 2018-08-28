‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday, August 29: Victor Gives Devon Surprising Advice!

Devon desperately wants justice for Hilary and their unborn child.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, August 29 bring new worries, new advice, and spilled secrets to Genoa City.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) accidentally tells a secret, according to She Knows Soaps. When Phyllis gets a bit too chatty with everybody’s favorite barista, Sharon (Sharon Case), she slips up and reveals that Nick (Joshua Morrow) told her about how he impersonated J.T. to get back at Victor (Eric Braeden) and start Dark Horse.

Sharon’s shocked, of course, that her fiance would tell his ex-wife something like that. In fact, she wonders why and when they were together to discuss such details. Oops. Phyllis nearly outed herself and Nick, but she covers. After all, she and Nick co-parent a daughter, Summer (Hunter King), who’s going through some serious issues lately, so it’s no surprise they have to discuss her sometimes. Right? It’s not like they slipped up and slept together or anything…

Speaking of Sharon and Phyllis, they confer with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and realize that they all know Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). He’s gone out of his way to meet the four of them. Then, when Abby (Melissa Ordway) drops the tiny detail he’d asked her about J.T., Victoria’s worry goes into overdrive. None of them truly know the self-professed handyman, and ultimately Rey’s presence causes suspicion. The four women with a secret to hide wonder exactly what he’s showed up in Genoa City especially since he’s asked about J.T.

Between Victoria’s impending breakdown and Rey’s questions, these four women need to get it together to protect their dark secret otherwise it’ll come back to haunt them.

Today on #YR, Mariah reaches out to Tessa and Lily makes a confession. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/NQD4GWHrlM pic.twitter.com/RrOTanwVjt — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 27, 2018

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) receives some sage advice from Victor. Victor expresses his sympathy over Hilary, and Devon opens up to the Newman patriarch about the difficulties he’s facing in the wake of losing her and their baby. Devon has the hearing coming up, and he cannot get over his anger at his sister, Lily (Christel Khalil).

Despite several people in Genoa City urging forgiveness, Devon isn’t ready to let it go. He feels he must get justice for both Hilary and their unborn child, and getting justice means putting Lily away for a good long time over her mistake of running the red light. For Devon, Lily’s pettiness ultimately stole Hilary’s life, and he’s not okay with that.

Victor believes that Lily made a tragic mistake, and he tells Devon that he must decide what outcome he can live with for the long term. Ultimately, Victor believes if Devon cannot forgive his sister, that’s his choice to make and live with.

Tune in to CBS or POP tomorrow to see what happens on Wednesday’s show.