Josiah Duggar Celebrates Birthday With Sweet Love Note From Lauren

It's Josiah Duggar's 22nd birthday!

Josiah Duggar is celebrating a birthday today, August 28. He is now 22-years-old and a married man of two months. His wife, Lauren, has been taking to social media lately to voice her feelings toward her new husband. Her recent one is a loving birthday message that has Duggar fans melting.

The lengthy post that Lauren sent out on Instagram came with a couple of wedding photos of the lovebirds. The first one shows them standing on the grass kissing in their wedding garb with Lauren’s veil flowing behind her. As any Duggar fan knows by watching a wedding episode of Counting On, once they start kissing, it’s hard for them to stop. The first kiss is always saved until they are pronounced husband and wife.

The second snapshot is a closeup of their faces with the groom looking adoringly at his bride. The love note that came with it started out by calling Josiah her best friend. Lauren then went on telling her husband what he means to her.

“I never knew I could love someone as much as I love you. You are the one who makes me laugh until my stomach hurts, the one who calls me beautiful even when I wake up with crazy bed hair, the one who loves me even when I don’t deserve it, the one who cares for my needs before your own. You push me to do greater and better things, and have always been that encouragement to point me towards Christ! God is so kind to have blessed me with such an amazing husband! I love you sweetheart-Happy Birthday!”

"Marriage is the best," Lauren Duggar wrote. https://t.co/c38kvMe4j1 — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) August 27, 2018

The Duggar son’s humor is also noted on a Facebook post by his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle. They wrote how much they love the fact that he keeps them laughing. The rest of his family had previously commented on the TLC reality show about what a prankster he has always been as well.

Just a couple days ago, the Duggar daughter-in-law sent photos of herself and Josiah in an interesting pose. According a previous post by the Inquisitr, Josiah is looking down at his wife’s belly in a suspicious way. Some fans suspect that it means that this Counting On couple could very well be expecting their first child already. That is just a rumor for now, but it is a very good possibility since most Duggar women get pregnant within the first two months of marriage. Whatever the case may be, Josiah Duggar is getting plenty of birthday love from his family and his fans.