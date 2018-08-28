‘Southern Charm’: Ashley Jacobs Responds To Thomas Ravenel’s Claims That She Cheated On Him

Thomas says she cheated and Ashley says she didn't, but who is telling the truth?

Both Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs are gone from Bravo’s hit series Southern Charm, but the drama has certainly not stopped between the two of them. There have been a lot of things said about them, between them, and regarding just what has gone on between the former couple. Earlier this week, Thomas revealed that Ashley cheated on him and that led to them splitting up, but she is now saying that it wasn’t that way at all.

According to OK Magazine, Thomas Ravenel made his Twitter account public this past Saturday evening and began letting the world know his side. He started by saying, “Today, my personal life just took a huge upward turn. I finally have more than enough information to move forward without any doubt or hesitation and I’ll never look back.”

Thomas went on to refer to the 1986 hit from Chicago called “If She Would Have Been Faithful,” and he pointed the finger at Ashley. He said that after 30 years, he finally understood the lyrics which said, “If she would have been faithful, if she could have been true, then I would have been cheated, I would have never known real love.”

Obviously, his implications are that Ashley cheated on him during their time together in a relationship highly publicized on Southern Charm. She is saying that she never cheated on him and that isn’t how things were.

Southern Charm's Ashley Jacobs Responds to Thomas Ravenel's Suggestion that She Cheated & Says She Blocked Him, Plus See Photos from Ashley's Latest Date with Ryan Trout! #SouthernCharm @ThomasRavenel https://t.co/faEg0RuVP4 — Real Housewives (@RHOGossip) August 28, 2018

Ashley Jacobs spoke to PEOPLE and said that she “never cheated on Thomas,” but she merely got back into the dating pool. After a year of dating Thomas Ravenel, Ashley Jacobs said that once her and the Southern Charm split, she did nothing but made herself available to date other men.

“We had agreed to go our separate ways, and I told him I wanted to see other people. When he saw that I was out with friends, he got angry and made assumptions that I was dating other guys. And when he confronted me about it, I blocked him because it wasn’t worth my energy. It’s toxic and unhealthy. So he went on a tweet storm.”

Continuing on, Ashley spoke of how Thomas is a “very traditional” man who respects loyalty and honesty, but he’s also “very impulsive” and was simply looking for a reaction. From that point, Ashley jumped to more serious words and said that he was just making an a** out of himself.

“Keep doing it buddy. At this point, you’re only making it that much easier for me. I’m embarrassed for you that you have to go on Twitter at 56 years old.”

Ashley feels as if her ex-boyfriend betrayed her by the way he spoke of their relationship since she never cheated on Thomas Ravenel. Even though Thomas is still dealing with the sexual assault allegations brought against him, Ashley Jacobs said she is going to defend her character when lies are spread. As for the former Southern Charm political figure? One fan asked him if he was single and he simply stated he is “ready to mingle.”