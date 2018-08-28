Donald Trump Jr. Tells Chelsea Handler Not To Suck At Politics The Way She Does At Comedy

He also invited her to leave the country if she's unhappy here.

Donald Trump Jr. had some choice words for Comedian Chelsea Handler on Monday night, suggesting that the comedian should avoid politics so she doesn’t “suck at two things,” and suggesting that she can leave the country if she’s not happy here.

As Newsweek reports, on Monday night Handler tweeted that she can’t wait for Donald Trump Jr. to “flip” on his father, saying it was going to be “awesome.” “Flipping,” for those not familiar with the term, refers to when an associate of a criminal defendant cooperates with the prosecution and spills the beans on an associate, as some believe Donald Trump Sr.’s former attorney Michael Cohen is posted to do to Trump. According to Time, the president has suggested that “flipping” should be illegal.

There is nothing to suggest, however, that Donald Trump Jr. is in any way interested in turning on his father, and indeed, Newsweek writer Dory Jackson reminds readers that Trump Jr. has been “fiercely loyal” to his father. As such, it should come as no surprise, then, that Trump Jr. didn’t find Chelsea’s remarks funny in the slightest.

“I’d say stick to comedy but you weren’t funny enough to avoid cancellation of your Netflix show. Stay away from politics—no reason to suck at two things.”

Trump Jr. was referring to Handler’s late-night Netflix show, Chelsea, which aired for two seasons. It’s not clear how good her ratings were – Netflix doesn’t publicly reveal that information – but Deadline reports that Handler’s show was a casualty of a crowded late-night talk show market.

Besides getting in a dig at his adversary’s failed Netflix talk show, Trump Jr. also reminded the comedian that she had once promised to leave the country if Donald Trump got elected president, and suggested she make good on that promise.

“Really no excuse for you to stay anymore.”

Trump Jr. was referring to statements Handler made back in May 2016.

As The Hollywood Reporter reported at the time, Handler was one of several entertainers who threatened to leave the country if Trump got elected president.

“I did buy a house in another country just in case, so all of these people that threaten to leave the country and then don’t, I will leave the country.”

She also obliquely threatened to commit suicide if Trump got elected, but later confirmed that it was a joke.

During just about every presidential election, celebrities and regular people alike threaten to move out of the country if the wrong candidate gets elected; those threats are rarely followed through.