‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Dishes On Boyfriend During Season 8 Reunion; Who Is Jason Jordan? [Photos]

Leah Messer and her boyfriend, Jason Jordan, went public with their romance in early July during a beach trip to Florida with her three daughters and last night, she seemingly opened up about their relationship during the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 reunion special.

“I mean, the guy I’m talking to now is pretty tall,” Messer revealed to Nessa Diab during last night’s show, according to a Hollywood Life recap on August 27.

Messer began discussing her romance after her co-star, Kailyn Lowry, told Diab that she would like to find a “tall” new man with a house and a job. However, when it came to sharing details, she didn’t reveal much but after claiming she and her new guy were “just friends,” she told Diab “he owns a few businesses, [and] he’s a little older, which is definitely different.”

Messer, 26, then revealed her new man is 39-years-old.

Throughout her run with MTV, Messer has been married twice. First, in 2010, she married first husband Corey Simms, the father of her eight-year-old twins, daughters Ali and Aleeah. Then, in 2013, she married second husband Jeremy Calvert, with whom she shares five-year-old daughter Adalyn.

Messer also dated personal trainer T.R. Dues, who she moved in with her and her kids after splitting from Calvert, but opted against exposing their relationship on Teen Mom 2.

Earlier this month, amid production on the upcoming ninth season of Teen Mom 2, Leah Messer shared the video and photos above of herself and Jason Jordan.

“Seriously one of the best weekends I’ve had! I don’t think we stopped laughing!” she wrote in the post’s caption. “#greattime #greatpeople #liveyourstandard.”

In July, a source revealed details regarding Messer and Jordan’s relationship to Us Weekly and shared a number of photos of the couple enjoying time with her kids on the beach.

“Even though he’s older, they have a lot in common,” the insider said. “They share the same faith and have gone to church together. They love hiking, cooking and are both very family oriented. He’s very attentive.”

“Jason has a 2-year old and Leah has met him,” the source continued. “She hasn’t really dated since her breakup from Jeremy, so she was a little nervous to introduce him to the kids, but they absolutely love him.”

The Us Weekly insider also disclosed that Jordan “built their first date around things Leah likes to do.”

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 is currently in production and will return to MTV later this year or early next year.