Mel B Sets Record Straight About Rehab: ‘I’m Not An Alcoholic, No, I’m Not A Sex Addict’

Mel B is setting the record straight once and for all.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the America’s Got Talent judge would be seeking treatment for rehab in the next month after the reality show’s current season ends. As the Inquisitr shared, the former Spice Girl issued a statement saying that the past six months have been very difficult for her, revealing that she was diagnosed with PTSD.

But other outlets reported that Mel B was also getting help for sex addiction and alcoholism, which Mel B has since denied. The 43-year-old recently sat down for an interview with the Ellen DeGeneres Show where she talked with guest host Lea Michele in an effort to set the record straight about why she had chosen to enter rehab.

“Well, it kind of got a little bit skewed with. Let’s put it that way. Now, I’ve been in therapy since my father got diagnosed with cancer nine years ago.”

Mel then went on to confirm that she does, in fact, have PTSD but wanted to shoot down the rumors about her having addictions to sex and alcohol.

“My therapy changed a little bit because I was in a very intense relationship, which you can all read about in my book,” she said of her upcoming book, Brutally Honest, which is slated to be released in November. “I do address a lot of those issues. But no, I’m not an alcoholic; no, I’m not a sex addict.”

Mel B also added that she was with the same person, now ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, for over 10 years, calling it “quite a turmoil” and a very “intense” relationship. She also told Michele that she could say a lot more about her tumultuous relationship with Belafonte but since it’s a family show, she wanted to keep it politically correct.

“But … I did kind of have to ease my pain. I suffer a lot from PTSD,” she shared.

While Mel B has been keeping her career alive by judging talent on the hit show AGT for the past few years, she recently shared that she wasn’t sure whether or not she would be returning as a judge next season. According to the Inquisitr, Mel B first voiced her concerns about losing her job on the show in some paperwork that was filed during her bitter divorce.

In the documents that were filed in Belafonte’s response to spousal support, the 43-year-old said that she could lose her job at “any minute now,” and if she were to get axed from the show, then spousal support could cause “undue financial strain” on her.

Mel B is expected to check in to rehab following this season of America’s Got Talent.