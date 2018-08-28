‘Teen Mom 2’ News: Jenelle Evans Defends Husband David’s Homophobic Tweets, Says He ‘Doesn’t Want’ Gay Kids

Jenelle Evans is standing by her man.

Jenelle Evans is standing by her man months after husband David Eason took to Twitter and lashed out against the LGBT community, claiming they have no morals and promising to ban his kids from associating with them.

During last night’s episode of the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 reunion special, Evans spoke to host Dr. Drew Pinsky about her husband’s past comments, confirming that while he regrets sharing his thoughts on social media, his views haven’t changed.

“He still feels the way he feels. He thinks he shouldn’t have said it the way he did, but he still stand by his views. He deleted [the tweet] right afterwards, he said he was sorry and he still hasn’t been on Twitter,” Evans explained, according to a recap shared by Hollywood Life on August 27.

Eason got into an argument on Twitter in February and lashed out at the LGBT community as he attempted to defend his right to bear arms. As Teen Mom 2 fans may recall, Eason’s tweets began after he was accused of being insensitive after posting a photo with Evans holding a massive gun just hours after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

As the conversation between Evans and the doctor continued, Dr. Pinsky asked the mother of three if she felt there any room for Eason to change his thoughts on the LGBT community.

“He doesn’t hate those people. He just doesn’t want his kids to grow up and be [gay],” Evans explained. “Just like if you don’t want your kid to grow up and be a doctor … some dads are just like that.”

“What would David say if one of your children ended up being gay?” Dr. Pinsky asked.

“He said that he’ll still love them and adore them, but he wouldn’t agree with their lifestyle,” Evans replied.

According to Jenelle Evans, David Eason has the views he does because of the way he “was raised.” Still, Dr. Drew Pinsky isn’t happy with her revelations and tells the longtime reality star that if he had grown up using hateful language simply because it was used in his household, he would do his best to change that.

Evans continued to defend her husband in response to Dr. Pinsky’s statement, revealing, “His kids didn’t hear that. He typed it.”

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 is currently in production. The new season will premiere on MTV sometime later this year or early next year.