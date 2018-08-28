New York Giants News: Odell Beckham Jr. Followed By Private Investigator En Route To Mega Deal

Before the wide receiver signed his new extension, one team had him checked out a bit more in-depth.

Odell Beckham Jr. and the New York Giants had been at odds for a while, but the player simply realized that he deserved to be paid more money. On Monday, the Giants finally came to that exact same agreement and made him the highest paid NFL wide receiver ever with a 5-year, $95 million extension with $65 million guaranteed. Leading up to that new deal, though, trade rumors swirled and one team even hired a private investigator to follow him.

As reported by CBS Sports, the deal was made on Monday afternoon and it finally brought an end to the issues between the two sides. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receivers the NFL has seen in a long time, and the Giants will have him on their roster for at least the half of another decade.

Before the deal was made, though, there were trade whispers which never seemed to go very far before being squashed. Still, the reports were out there and many wondered if the flashy wide receiver would end up being traded away to another team in the future or even the upcoming season.

According to Fox Sports, one team was so curious about how Odell Beckham Jr. may fit into their organization, they hired a private investigator to follow him.

"You get into it with Odell Beckham Jr. now, and you are tied to him for the next 5 years. He's NEVER going to change. Anybody who is so over the top about money always tail off after they get paid." #Giants –@howaboutafresca https://t.co/FKDtfEsJsw — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) August 28, 2018

For those who may not remember, Odell Beckham Jr. ended up in the spotlight in a bad way earlier this year. He was seen in an online video which had him partying with an aspiring model and smoking what appeared to be a blunt, but everyone in the video has denied that Beckham did drugs of any kind.

One franchise, which has not been formally identified, hired a private investigator to track Beckham and see how he acted when away from the field. They wanted to see if he was doing drugs or involved in any kind of off-field activities that could bring trouble to their team.

The private investigator ended up reporting that Odell Beckham Jr. was never found to be doing anything alarming or that would set off some red flags. One good thing about that is that the Giants now know they have nothing to worry about with their re-signed receiver.

The #Giants and WR Odell Beckham Jr have agreed to terms on a 5-year extension worth a whopping $95M, source said. He gets the highest guarantee ever for a WR at $65M and averages $20M over the first 3 years. Nice job by the #NYG and agent Zeke Sandhu getting this done. Win/win???? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2018

Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a fractured ankle last season that took him out for the almost the entire year, and that is what many worried would affect his future. Some find it interesting that a private investigator was hired by a team to look at his off-field actions more than being concerned about the health of his body. Either way, his ankle looks good and his attitude has been found to be great, so, the New York Giants are the overall winners here.