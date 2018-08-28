Pete Davidson Reveals He Never Thought He’d Get Married Until Ariana Grande Came Into His Life

Pete Davidson also revealed some pretty dark times he experienced growing up, including a suicide attempt when he was only a child.

Pete Davidson is living his best life right now, which wasn’t always the case. In a new cover interview with Variety, Davidson opened up about his life, including how he never thought he would get married until his now fiancée, Ariana Grande, came along.

Since Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande began dating in May, the world has taken a lot more interest in the relatively unknown Saturday Night Live star, 24, and after the couple became engaged in June, Davidson was immediately catapulted into the spotlight.

Despite the couple seeming like the perfect love match for each other, fans might be surprised to learn that until Grande, 25, entered his world, Davidson never envisioned that he’d one day be taking his own trip down the aisle.

“I never thought I’d meet anyone like her,” he told the media outlet for its annual “Power of Young Hollywood” issue. “I can’t even put into words how great of a person she is. I could cry. She’s the f**king coolest, hottest, nicest person I’ve ever met,” he added.

After being asked what his younger self would say in regard to how his life has turned out, Davidson responded, ” I’m f**king living the godd**n dream. I feel like I’m living in a fantasyland.”

It seems as if Davidson believes his life is a little too perfect at the moment as he is “convinced” sooner or later the “God Is A Woman” singer is going to come to her senses and end it all as he recalled how he proposed to his bride-to-be in a “really dope” manner.

“I didn’t want to do something corny. We were in bed hanging, after watching a movie. I was like, ‘Will you marry me?’ It was really dope. I’m still convinced she’s blind or hit her head really hard. Something is going to happen, and she’s going to be like, ‘What the f**k is this thing doing around?’ For right now, it’s rocking.”

But while the comedian’s life may seem like a “fantasyland” right now, it wasn’t always. Davidson was really candid about some of his past, darkest moments, which included trying to kill himself when he was a child.

“I tried to drown myself in the pool when I was in the fourth or fifth grade. I was trying to get my head stuck in the ladder in the deep end, so I would not be able to get up. But I’m too much of a p***y, and my head is too small.”

Davidson also revealed that he’s “been in and out of mental health facilities since I was 9.” As fans might be aware, the Set It Up actor has Crohn’s disease, which he was diagnosed with in high school. After receiving the diagnosis, Davidson turned to pot to ease the painful effects the disease had on him. Following two rounds of rehab for pot addiction, he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

“The last few years have been real rough with me,” he admitted. “I took all these mental health classes and really spent a lot of time getting me good,” he continued.

The fact that Davidson lost his father Scott, a former firefighter who tragically died in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack in New York City when he just 7-years-old, made enduring his hardships even more difficult.

However, his father’s death did give him that push to pursue his comedic dreams as “the worst thing” that could possibly happen to him, already “hopefully” had.

“I learned what death was. And you’re not really supposed to learn about that until high school, when one of your friends falls asleep in the garage, or whatever. To learn how anything can just be taken away from you early gave me this sense of ‘F**k it. Whatever, dude.’ I’m able to do stand-up and f**k around because hopefully the worst thing that has ever happened to me happened.”

Davidson also revealed that had his father not died, he wouldn’t have gone into comedy and instead, “I’d be a construction worker in Staten Island or a basketball coach.”

Given the life that Pete Davidson was dealt with at such a young age, many of his fans would most likely agree that all of his continued success and happiness in life are very well deserved.