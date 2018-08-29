Kourtney Kardashian Jealous Of Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Engagement, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Kourtney Kardashian is allegedly jealous of Justin Bieber’s relationship with his new fiance, Hailey Baldwin.

According to an August 28 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian isn’t jealous of the fact that Justin Bieber is planning to marry Hailey Baldwin, but she is envious of the fact that he’s found the love of his life and is planning to spend his life with her.

Sources tell the outlet that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star would never make a move on Justin while he was in a relationship with Hailey, but she can’t help but wish she was also planning her life with something.

“Kourtney isn’t trying to make any moves on Justin, she totally respects what he has with Hailey. That doesn’t mean she’s not a little envious, and she can’t help but wish that she was the one engaged and madly in love,” an insider dished.

The source goes on to reveal that Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is starting to worry that she may never get married, or have a lavish wedding of her own.

“She’s starting to fear she may never get married. Kourtney worries that maybe she’ll never find the one, or have her own big wedding and happy ending. So in that respect, she is jealous of Hailey and Justin, but, there’s no need for Hailey to worry — Kourtney would never do anything shady to get between her and Justin,” the insider added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian recently found herself single again after she split with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima. The couple’s split was announced in early August just days after they returned home from a lavish three week vacation in Italy.

However, sources tell Us Weekly Magazine that Kourtney is readjusting to life as a single woman, and that she is much better off without Younes in her life. In addition, the insider says that Kardashian is also looking hotter than ever since the break up.

“She’s adapting to single life. The split with Younes was a long time coming. She’s fine. She’s better without him. She’s hotter than ever and in a good mind space,” the insider stated.

“It’s easy with her kids — they don’t give her a second to breath let alone have her sitting down thinking about a breakup. She’s in a happy place and her sole focus is the kids,” the source added.