Reese Witherspoon Fans Can’t Believe How Much Her Son Looks Like Her In Sweet New Photo

Instagram fans couldn't get over how much 14-year-old Deacon looks like his mom in a new photo Reese posted to Instagram.

Reese Witherspoon shared the sweetest photo of her two sons playing together on the sand on Instagram this week, and fans can’t get over how much her eldest son, 14-year-old Deacon, looks like her. The actress posted the photo for her more than 14 million fans, showing her boys enjoying the last few days of summer with a fun trip to the beach.

The picture showed Deacon – Reese’s son with her former husband Ryan Phillippe – and her five-year-old son Tennessee – her only child with husband Jim Toth – sitting together on the sand as they soaked up the sun by the sea.

“Last days of summer!” the Sweet Home Alabama actress captioned the adorable family photo she uploaded to show her millions of followers, adding a beach and a heart emoji to her post.

Witherspoon, who’s also mom to 18-year-old daughter Ava with Phillippe, then added, “Love my boys!”

But while many fans commented on just how sweet the moment between the brothers was, several told the star in the comments that they thought Deacon was the spitting image of his 42-year-old mom.

“Wow, does your oldest look SO much like you!!! Great pic!!!” one fan wrote on the social media site, while another said to Witherspoon, “Deacon is the spitting image of you @reesewitherspoon…even in this profile shot!”

“I swear you just photoshopped your face onto your oldest boy,” a third then said, even calling Reese and her eldest son “Twins!”

“He looks just like you. Like literally he is you,” a fourth fan commented on Reese’s new photo, which has already received more than 182,000 likes.

The comparison of Deacon and Reese comes shortly after many fans were whipped into a frenzy over how similar Witherspoon and her daughter looked after the two hit the red carpet together last year.

Andrew Toth / Getty Images

As E! News shared last year, the twosome are often likened to each other, with fans often referring to the teenager as being her mom’s mini-me.

Reese even told the site that Ava often has people approaching her thinking that she’s her mom and complimenting her on her work.

“People come up to her [all the time]. We were at a premiere and they were congratulating her on her performance,” Reese told the site of the attention Ava gets because of her striking similarities to her mom. “She’s like, ‘I’m not in the movie,'” Witherspoon then joked.

As reported by People earlier this year, the latest sweet snap of her boys at the beach comes shortly after the mom of three celebrated her two eldest kids’ graduations as Ava left High School and Deacon left Junior High.

The Legally Blonde star shared a video of the twosome in the graduation cap and gowns while throwing their mortarboards up in the air. Witherspoon sweetly wrote in the caption of the upload, “congratulations!”