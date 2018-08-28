Spoilers For ‘Bachelor In Paradise’: The Guys Step It Up As Couples Solidify With A Rose Ceremony Ahead

A quartet of guys will be scrambling for roses as contestants pair off during the August 28 episode of 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers for the episode airing on Tuesday, August 28 suggest that there is a lot to look forward to in this one. Viewers will see more of the drama involving Leo Dottavio in this show, and there’s a rose ceremony on the horizon. A new sneak peek gives a hint of which couples will seem solid heading into this next round of eliminations and which contestants will be scrambling to find a way to stick around.

The network has been teasing in previews all season that there’s going to be a physical confrontation between Joe Amabile and Leo Dottavio and it happens during Tuesday’s episode. ABC shares Bachelor in Paradise spoilers indicating that after Leo and Joe face off over Kendall Long, one of them will hightail it away from Mexico. Based on the previews and photos available for the August 28 show, it’s clear that it’s Dottavio who leaves before waiting for the rose ceremony.

A preview from ABC featuring Annaliese Puccini gives a status update on the couples before the rose ceremony. She’ll be quite happy with newcomer Kamil Nicalek for now, and Bachelor in Paradise spoilers suggest that Eric Bigger and Angela Amezcua will have some quality time together in Tuesday’s show as well. Despite some rocky moments in the previous episode, Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch will be in a good place, and the same is the case for Colton Underwood and Tia Booth.

Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone almost fell apart due to her date with Connor Obrochta, but they’ve smoothed things over already. In addition, it looks like the same can be said for Jenna Cooper and Jordan Kimball when it comes to her attraction to Benoit Beausejour-Savard.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier, Kendall will be considered a potentially “hot commodity” by Venmo John Graham before the rose ceremony. Since Jubilee left, he’s unattached, and he’s anxious to find a way to score a rose in the next ceremony. He’ll kiss Kendall, but it looks like she’ll hightail it back to Joe.

John seemingly will turn his sights toward Chelsea Roy then instead. However, several other guys are pursuing Chelsea, too. Viewers have watched throughout Season 5 as Chelsea and David Ravitz kept exchanging roses, without there seeming to be any chemistry between them. However, Bachelor in Paradise spoilers hint that he won’t be able to count on her rose this time.

In addition to John and David making an effort to talk to Chelsea before the rose ceremony, Connor Obrochta and Benoit will track her down, too. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers from ABC’s photos reveal that Connor will manage to get a kiss with Chelsea, but it looks like he may not get the rose.

Tonight 8pm @johngraham262 is moving with the ???? and @bachelorinparadise is in demand! Let me know what you think of tonight’s episode…comment below! ???????????????? Thanks!!! #movewiththecheese #itsmiracleseason ❤️✨???????? pic.twitter.com/pWIAAAIufZ — Eric Bigger (@Eric_Bigger) August 27, 2018

Gossip king Reality Steve has not done week-by-week spoilers for Season 5, but he has revealed juicy Bachelor in Paradise tidbits about the finale. He says that John will still be in the mix of things when the finale hits, so it seems as if Chelsea may give John her rose. If she does, based on the other couples that appear to be together in the previews and photos, that would mean that in addition to Leo Dottavio leaving, Connor Obrochta, David Ravitz, and Benoit Beausejour-Savard will be left without roses.

Before Tuesday night’s show ends, a new woman arrives with a date card and her pick will leave everybody stunned. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers hint that this is where the August 28 episode will end, but there’s plenty more action on the way with two more shows airing during the week of September 3 and the finale coming the following week.