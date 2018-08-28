WWE News: ‘Super Show-Down’ Matches Booked For The Shield, Ronda Rousey, John Cena, And Daniel Bryan

The WWE previously announced that John Cena will face Kevin Owens in singles competition, but that bout has now been changed to a tag team match.

Super Show-Down will come to us live on the WWE Network from the famed Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. As most fans know by now, Triple H will battle The Undertaker one last time at Super Show-Down, and the WWE recently announced four other matches that will take place at the Australia event.

During Raw, after once again receiving a loss, Kevin Owens got on the microphone and announced that he quits the WWE. Most fans are assuming that this is an obvious storyline, and apparently, the WWE doesn’t care if fans realize that this is a work, as WWE.com recently announced his match for Super Show-Down. Previously, WWE Australia tweeted that Owens would be facing John Cena at the event, but that contest has now been changed to a tag team match, as Cena and Bobby Lashley will face Owens and Elias.

Super Show-Down takes place on October 6, but the next WWE pay-per-view is September’s Hell in a Cell. So, there’s a great chance that Bobby Lashley will end up being booked to face Elias at Hell in a Cell, and it looks like their feud will continue to October. John Cena and Kevin Owens have a rich history, so their backstory is big enough that nothing else needs to be done between the two for this match to make sense. There’s also a chance that Owens may become involved in the Lashley and Elias angle in the next couple of weeks.

Unless Seth Rollins loses the title before Super Show-Down, it looks like the WWE Intercontinental Championship won’t be defended at the pay-per-view. However, fans will likely be pleased for the reason why, as all three members of The Shield will face Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre in a six-man tag team match. As the Inquisitr reported, for better or worse, Strowman recently turned heel on Raw and aligned himself with Ziggler and McIntyre. “The Monster in the Bank” will challenge “The Big Dog” at Hell in a Cell for the WWE Universal Championship. Regardless of that outcome, judging by the booking at Super Show-Down, it looks like Strowman and Reigns are going to be in a lengthy program.

Arguably, The Miz and Daniel Bryan program is the biggest rivalry in the WWE of the last several years. Their highly anticipated SummerSlam match was two years in the making, and The Miz won that contest. The two superstars will square off once again at Super Show-Down, and the winner will be granted a shot at the WWE Championship at a future date.

Recently, The Miz cut a promo on champion AJ Styles stating that the WWE Championship isn’t as prestigious as it used to be. This could have been the WWE foreshadowing a program between “The A-Lister” and Styles. However, for that program to happen, AJ will have to successfully defend the title against Samoa Joe at Hell in a Cell.

On the flip side of the coin, many fans and pundits feel that Samoa Joe will become the new WWE champion at Hell in a Cell. If Daniel Bryan were to beat The Miz at Super Show-Down, many fans would love a program between Bryan and Joe. The two have had some great matches in the indies, and a championship match between the two in the WWE would be huge.

Speaking of would-be huge matches, Ronda Rousey is set to do battle at Super Show-Down in a six-woman tag team match. While many fans would think that Rousey would be teaming with her longtime friend Natalya, it looks like the WWE is going in a different direction. On Raw, the Bella twins announced that they are returning to in-ring action, and we now know one of their future matches. At the Australia pay-per-view, Ronda Rousey will team with Brie and Nikki Bella to face The Riott Squad.

It’s likely that the WWE is putting the Bella twins in this match to try to get the sisters some shine. Whether it’s because of the Nikki Bella and John Cena controversy, or because some fans simply feel the two have worn out their welcome, the WWE universe has largely booed the Bella twins as of late. Teaming them with Rousey could help the sisters get over. While many fans may look at this six-woman bout as a throwaway match, as it seems clear that the faces will be going over, it could lead to something much bigger.

Ronda Rousey will defend her title against Alexa Bliss at Hell in a Cell. The WWE is touting “Rowdy” Ronda as the flagbearer for the women’s division, so it would be somewhat of a shock if she didn’t retain against Bliss. Ruby Riott has been given a push as of late, and many analysts feel that her snug in-ring style would be a perfect fit for Rousey. If these two were to be put in a feud together, possibly starting with the six-woman tag team match in Australia, it’s likely the impressive athletes would put on some great matches. It should also be noted that Ronda Rousey attacked Stephanie McMahon on a recent Raw, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Stephanie were to become involved in an angle with The Riott Squad to help her get vengeance at WWE Super Show-Down.