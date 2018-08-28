Carrie Underwood’s Husband Shares Sweet Date Night Photo With His Pregnant ‘Better Half’

Mike Fisher posted an adorable picture cuddling up to his country star wife.

Pregnant Carrie Underwood enjoyed a sweet date night with her husband Mike Fisher on August 27, and the former NHL player shared the adorable photo to prove it. Mike took to Instagram to post an adorable date night photo with his wife this week, which showed the duo smiling together as Carrie showed off her huge canary yellow engagement ring from her athlete husband.

The snap showed the couple sitting next to one another at a small table, while Underwood opted to hide her baby bump – which she’s been showing off during interviews and appearances over the past few days – as she cuddled up to her man.

The “Cry Pretty” had her signature long blonde hair up in a large bun on the top of her head and wore a light pink shift dress, while Mike showed off his dressy side in a grey shirt with his hair gelled back.

Fisher then added a sweet caption to the snap he shared online with his 426,000 followers on the social media site, referring to Carrie – who he married back in 2010 – as being his “better half.”

“Date night with my better half!!” the retired hockey player wrote in the caption of the snap he uploaded to his account earlier this week.

Date night with my better half!! A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Aug 27, 2018 at 7:38pm PDT

The latest photo came shortly after Mike gushed over Carrie after attending a recent listening party for her brand new album, Cry Pretty, which is set for release on September 14.

Sharing a photo of Underwood speaking to press who gathered at the Parthenon in Nashville to get a first listen at her upcoming album, Fisher shared sweet words about his pregnant wife and her new music.

“Parthenon release party last night was unreal! But not quite as good as the new @carrieunderwood album!!” the athlete captioned the Instagram photo of Carrie. “This album is something special!! #crypretty,” he then added.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The gushing posts about his wife came shortly after the couple confirmed that they’re about to become parents again and would be giving their three-year-old son Isaiah a sibling in the next few months.

Per People, Underwood confirmed the very exciting news that she’s pregnant for the second time in a video posted to her social media accounts while also revealing just how excited she, Mike, and little Isaiah are to welcome a new member of their family.

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” Carrie quipped in the clip, in which she also confirmed that she’d be hitting the road to tour with her new album in 2019 by embarking on the “Cry Pretty 360 Tour” in May.

As Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Underwood was recently filmed by a fan smiling from ear to ear while on the stage with friend and fellow country star Keith Urban in Nashville as she sweetly patted her baby bump as the duo performed their duet “The Fighter” together.