Bella Thorne Rocks Red Bikini And Flaunts Armpit Hair In Latest Filthy Fangs Photo Shoot

Thorne says it's all about confidence and doing what you want with your body.

Bella Thorne took to Instagram on Monday to show off a bikini from her Filthy Fangs clothing line. She posed to show off her toned body and something that always gets mixed reactions: her armpit hair. It’s a topic she and other female celebrities have taken a stand on of late. It’s all about confidence and owning your body. As one Twitter user said, “yeah it’s your body so it’s your choice!”

Twenty-year-old Thorne stands against a red door wearing a red bikini, her arms stretched out to her sides and her hands resting on the doorframe in one of the photos. Her left arm is positioned in a way that reveals her hairy armpit. Strappy red stilettos, red tousled hair, and red eyeshadow finish her red-hot look.

Bella is wearing the same outfit in a second photo that includes her sister, 25-year-old Dani. In that photo, Dani dons a similar bikini in yellow that has the word “filthy” scattered throughout. The two are shown standing on a New York City street facing each other, Bella’s hand resting on Dani’s hip. The caption expresses how Bella feels about the snap as “pretty much confident,” more so than she did when doing another photo shoot for Billboard. She apparently is confident about her choice to go unshaven as another recent photo showed her sporting a red tank top with unshaven armpits in New York City.

As reported by Teen Vogue, Thorne is just one of many celebrities who have proudly and publicly embraced the natural look when it comes to body hair. Paris Jackson, Halsey, Miley Cyrus, and Scout Willis are just a few of the stars who have decided to break with traditional expectations and do their own thing by going unshaven in public. Some of Thorne’s Twitter followers have said that they inspired them to make the same decision, and it’s a decision that has made them feel more empowered and confident. It’s a widespread trend among millennials, with 25 percent of the generation reporting they have stopped shaving their armpits.

Bella released her first Filthy Fangs eyeshadow palettes earlier this month, and while the launch was a success, with inventory selling out in hours, she later received backlash from customers who were upset by the $50 to $60 price range. She was also charged with copying the palettes from an indie makeup brand called Juvia’s Palace, according to Business Insider .

Thorne denied copying Juvia’s Palace and shared a photo of the two next to each other that showed similar palette designs, but different colors. Thorne said that the two may have the same manufacturer and that she can’t be expected to look at “every palette ever made.”