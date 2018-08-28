WWE News: Two Huge Legends Set To Return On Next Week’s ‘Monday Night Raw’

WWE may have a huge talent roster right now, but you never forget about the legends.

Last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw was one that continued to build toward Hell in a Cell, but there is an event in October that is getting a lot of attention too. On October 6, 2018, the superstars will head to Australia for the WWE Super Show-Down which will have a number of big-time matches. In order to help build that event up, next week’s Raw will feature the return of two iconic legends in Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker.

The Undertaker is set to face off with Triple H at the WWE Super Show-Down, and it is being billed as their last ever match against one another. Of course, WWE has been building this match in a huge way and that was evident by Trips’ emotional promo on last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

A number of times, the announcers have brought up WrestleMania 28 where The Undertaker pinned Triple H with the count being made by special guest referee Shawn Michaels. At the end of the match, the three legends posed together at the top of the ramp to a huge ovation and it is a moment that will be remembered forever.

Now, the legends are all converging again and next week, Shawn Michaels will return to Monday Night Raw.

The Heartbreak Kid is coming back, but what is he going to talk about? Everyone knows that he is a great and longtime friend of Triple H, but he’s waged war with The Undertaker over the years which has brought about a ton of respect from both sides.

Since this will be the last time ever that Triple H and The Undertaker face off in a match, Michaels is going to give his thoughts on it all. One has to believe that it won’t be that simple, and that is why it’s not surprising that another legend is scheduled to be back as well.

WWE

According to PW Insider, The Undertaker is also confirmed to be in Ohio next week and will appear on Monday Night Raw. It is not yet known if he is just going to be backstage or if he will appear on camera, but the legend will be there and could very well play into this build-up.

Everyone knows that The Undertaker vs. Triple H at the WWE Super Show-Down in Australia won’t be a classic as the two superstars can’t go like they used to. Still, it will be a moment in wrestling history to be remembered as it will be their final match ever against one another. There really is no better way to build up that match other than WWE bringing in both Taker and Shawn Michaels for next week’s Monday Night Raw, and that is just what they’re doing.