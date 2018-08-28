Kimberly Guilfoyle Says She And Beau Donald Trump Jr. Make ‘Perfect Team’

Lovebirds Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle seemingly make a perfect team both in politics and romance

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. have been practically inseparable since they went public with their romance last spring. They have been doing a lot of events together lately and she recently opened up about how she thinks that she and her beau make “the perfect team.”

Page Six notes that in recent days, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle spent time in the Hamptons to fundraise for Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin. She opened up about how things are in her life right now and she said that she’s never been happier. As people know, she recently left her The Five gig with Fox News and is now working with the pro-Trump America First Super PAC as the vice chairwoman.

Guilfoyle says that she is thrilled to be traveling all around the country with Trump to share the administration’s “America first” message. Kimberly went on to say that she and Don Jr. have been working constantly and she believes they are the perfect team.

Some who were at the events in the Hamptons described Kimberly and Don Jr. like a royal power couple. Insiders have previously told Page Six that Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. are totally in love and have an amazing personal chemistry with one another.

Even though Don is still working through a divorce with his estranged wife Vanessa, there have even been rumors that he and Kimberly are already engaged, or on the verge of getting engaged. Hollywood Life notes that speculation about an engagement started recently after she was photographed with a massive diamond ring on her finger. However, sources have said that it was just a cocktail ring that she was wearing on her middle finger, not her ring finger.

While Kimberly and Don Jr. may not be getting engaged yet, those who have been around them seem to think it’s just a matter of time before it happens. One insider says that Trump Jr. has already told Guilfoyle that he wants to be with her for the rest of his life, and the buzz is that they may get engaged as soon as his divorce from Vanessa is in place.

Neither Donald Trump Jr. or Kimberly Guilfoyle make any apologies for their romance or how they’ve proceeded with it. They consistently say that they adore one another and they have clearly become movers and shakers within Republican circles. It looks like many who spend time with them would agree that they make the perfect team and everybody will be curious to see if an engagement does come sooner rather than later.