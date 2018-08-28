Kym Herjavec Shares Adorable Pic Of Twin Babies With ‘Uncle’ Joey Fatone

Kym Herjavec shares photo of her good friend, Joey Fatone, and her babies.

Kym Herjavec is all about sharing plenty of photos of her babies with her fans. She and husband, Robert Herjavec, welcomed twins, Hudson and Haven, into the world in April and they have become such loving and devoted parents. The most recent snapshot revealed that their kids are being exposed to a little humor into their lives as well, thanks to Joey Fatone.

The former Dancing with the Stars pro posted the photo via Instagram on Tuesday. Fatone is seen holding both babies in each arm looking quite happy about spending some time with the little ones. However, the twins may not be in a joking mood at the moment when the picture was snapped. Their straight faces could indicate that they may just need a little more uncle Joey in their lives.

Little Hudson is wearing a striped outfit, while his twin sister, Haven, has on a pretty pink outfit with a matching headband. Their expressions are so serious that many fans found it quite humorous. One person even suggested that uncle Joey could do some babysitting while Robert and Kym go out. They put great faith in his abilities to take care of the twins.

“So cute! You can have Uncle #RealJoeyFatone babysit when you and Robert want a date night. Joey can handle it!”

Joey Fatone and Kym Herjavec (formerly Johnson) were partnered together in Season 4 to compete on Dancing with the Stars and then in 2012 on the All Stars season. They have been good friends ever since. The 41-year-old NSYNC member also attended her wedding to the Shark Tank star, who was also paired with Kym on DWTS. They met and fell in love during the show and now two babies later are happier than ever.

Uncle Joey ❤️ A post shared by Kym Herjavec (@kymherjavec5678) on Aug 28, 2018 at 8:11am PDT

The Australian mom-of-two has been posting many photos and videos of the twins ever since they were born. They even help her with working out as well, as seen in her snaps. Another recent photo showed them watching their daddy on a TV screen while at home. He was at a business conference in Orlando making a speech along with Tony Robbins and Gary Gary Vaynerchuk.

The Croatian-born business man has three older kids with his ex-wife, Diane Plese. Hudson and Haven are Robert and Kym’s first children together. They have plenty of help around them with their Dancing with the Stars family. Although Kym has said that she has hung up her dancing shoes for good as far as the show goes, she will most likely be watching her fellow dancers when it premieres in September.