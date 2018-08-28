‘Bachelor Winter Games’ Couple Lily McManus And Courtney Dober Split, Say They Remain Good Friends

Last winter, The Bachelor franchise threw together a new spinoff show to embrace the energy of the winter Olympics and several couples emerged from Bachelor Winter Games together. The pairs dropped one by one until just one remained, and now Lily McManus and Courtney Dober have revealed that they have also ended their relationship.
As Us Weekly shared a while back when providing updates on the Bachelor Winter Games couples, Courtney Dober and Lily McManus connected almost immediately while filming their season. They took a road trip together after their finale aired and had been living together in Los Angeles for the past several months. For much of that time, it had looked like they might manage to go the distance even when other Winter Games relationships quickly imploded.
Bachelor Winter Games viewers watched Luke Pell and Stassi Yaramchuk fall apart quickly, and Lesley Murphy and Dean Unglert split a few months after the finale. Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard got engaged in the finale after reuniting on their own post-filming, but they also split a few months later. Some fans thought that Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt had the potential to make it, but their relationship ended fairly quickly, too.
Sadly, the sole remaining couple of Courtney and Lily have revealed via their Instagram pages that their romance is over now as well. On Instagram, Dober posted a video clip from early on in his Bachelor Winter Games relationship with McManus and included a long note about the couple’s split. He said that they are best friends, but that romantically, they cannot each be their best selves when in a romance together.
Wish i didn't have to do this… Unfortunately it's the world we live in, so here it is. There's probably not many of you who'll understand this or even be able to relate, but Lily and i have chosen not to end our relationship but to continue it as mates. We're best friends and its become clear to both of us that the emotional side of our relationship just doesn't allow us to be the best versions of ourselves. Perhaps in a world where there are no distractions, no life obstacles, nothing else mattered and looking into the future wasn't even a thought, things might be different… but that's not reality and we've decided that this is for the best. Now, to this deleted scene from the adventure where we met. This video captures us. My crappy humor, our vulnerability, your witty replies, our many similarities including drinking beers from shoes but most of all the moment we both took a chance with each other. In my eyes this was the moment our relationship began, 8 months, 2 weeks and 2 days ago. Man time flies… I love ya kid. At 21 i've never met someone who's lived so many lives, acheived so much and who's still so ambitious and ready take over the world. Since moving here you've lived in about 6 different apts, had 2 cars towed and crushed, you're writing books, a tv series, starring in Amazon shows, studying to be an actress, trying to be an insta hoe, being an insta hoe and you've only had 3 nervous breakdowns. That's impressive! Above all this you've had to deal with an old man who's knees pre date the dinosaurs and whose just trying to keep up. Seriously, I'm very proud of you. Google lists your net worth at 15 million and although its perhaps slightly off right now, i have no doubt that one day you'll be worth double. I've always lived under the motto – "Everything happens for a reason" and i have no doubt we were meant to meet. In Vermont all we ever heard from everyone else was "Lily and Courtney, they're the exact same person". It was kind of creepy but very refreshing. (Plus you're a much more attractive reflection than I'm used to) The granny panty wearing crab woman is back on the market, make sure you like to live fast or you'll struggle to keep up.
Dober notes that he and McManus were together as a couple for “8 months, 2 weeks and 2 days” and he says he believes they were meant to meet. Lily posted about the breakup on her Instagram page as well. She praised him and got in some light-hearted jabs, and then said that they had decided to split on mutual terms.
McManus said that it “makes my eyes leak a little bit” to talk about their breakup and that she loved Dober with every ounce of her being. Lily added that she never thought she’d be the kind of woman who’d fall in love on television, but she did and she wouldn’t change a thing.
Bachelor Winter Games fans are devastated by the news that Courtney and Lily have split, as many thought that they would be the ones to overcome the odds and stick together. The Instagram posts that McManus and Dober wrote do make it seem as if the two have ended things on good terms and are just headed in different directions, but it’s sad news for franchise fans nonetheless.
Is there any hope that Lily McManus and Courtney Dober might manage to reunite at some point? It doesn’t sound as if people should hold their breath, but Bachelor Winter Games fans do wish both of them the best in whatever they do next.