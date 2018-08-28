‘Bachelor Winter Games’ Couple Lily McManus And Courtney Dober Split, Say They Remain Good Friends

Courtney Dober and Lily McManus have broken up after eight months together, having fallen in love during 'Bachelor Winter Games.'

Last winter, The Bachelor franchise threw together a new spinoff show to embrace the energy of the winter Olympics and several couples emerged from Bachelor Winter Games together. The pairs dropped one by one until just one remained, and now Lily McManus and Courtney Dober have revealed that they have also ended their relationship.

As Us Weekly shared a while back when providing updates on the Bachelor Winter Games couples, Courtney Dober and Lily McManus connected almost immediately while filming their season. They took a road trip together after their finale aired and had been living together in Los Angeles for the past several months. For much of that time, it had looked like they might manage to go the distance even when other Winter Games relationships quickly imploded.

Bachelor Winter Games viewers watched Luke Pell and Stassi Yaramchuk fall apart quickly, and Lesley Murphy and Dean Unglert split a few months after the finale. Clare Crawley and Benoit Beausejour-Savard got engaged in the finale after reuniting on their own post-filming, but they also split a few months later. Some fans thought that Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt had the potential to make it, but their relationship ended fairly quickly, too.

Sadly, the sole remaining couple of Courtney and Lily have revealed via their Instagram pages that their romance is over now as well. On Instagram, Dober posted a video clip from early on in his Bachelor Winter Games relationship with McManus and included a long note about the couple’s split. He said that they are best friends, but that romantically, they cannot each be their best selves when in a romance together.

Dober notes that he and McManus were together as a couple for “8 months, 2 weeks and 2 days” and he says he believes they were meant to meet. Lily posted about the breakup on her Instagram page as well. She praised him and got in some light-hearted jabs, and then said that they had decided to split on mutual terms.

McManus said that it “makes my eyes leak a little bit” to talk about their breakup and that she loved Dober with every ounce of her being. Lily added that she never thought she’d be the kind of woman who’d fall in love on television, but she did and she wouldn’t change a thing.

Bachelor Winter Games fans are devastated by the news that Courtney and Lily have split, as many thought that they would be the ones to overcome the odds and stick together. The Instagram posts that McManus and Dober wrote do make it seem as if the two have ended things on good terms and are just headed in different directions, but it’s sad news for franchise fans nonetheless.

Is there any hope that Lily McManus and Courtney Dober might manage to reunite at some point? It doesn’t sound as if people should hold their breath, but Bachelor Winter Games fans do wish both of them the best in whatever they do next.