‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Shows Off Baby Bump On Instagram

Kenya Moore has had her ups and down this year, but the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star celebrated one of her biggest triumphs on Instagram: her pregnancy!

Moore did not hide the struggle she underwent in order to get pregnant, undergoing IVF treatments and more. At 47, it had been more difficult for her to get pregnant. Now she has taken to Instagram to show off her growing belly. Her baby is due in late 2018.

However, as celebratory as this photo is, it is also a shot fired at Moore’s critics, many of whom have claimed she is not and never was pregnant.

Moore has always invited scandal and salacious gossip with her antics on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, becoming one of the most infamous stars in Housewives franchise history. But according to Radar Online, she took things too far for producers when she refused to allow cameras into her secret wedding to Marc Daly in June of 2017. After her adamance for her wedding to be kept hush hush and barring cameras from the ceremony, show producers demoted her to part-time Housewives status. Moore found this to be unacceptable and ended up departing the show.

At her last reunion for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Moore dramatically revealed that she was pregnant.

“We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year,” Moore said at the Season 10 reunion. “Oh, my God, I said that! I don’t want to talk about the details because I’m still very nervous about everything so I want to get past a safe place.”

Unfortunately, many, including her former co-stars, felt that this was a bid to get back onto the show and a ploy for attention and storylines.

“Kenya didn’t look pregnant; all of the ladies have had kids and they totally didn’t believe her,” Radar Online revealed, tipped off by an insider. “No one really believes Kenya is pregnant and the producers think that she said she was pregnant in order to get signed up for the next season. This was a last-ditch effort to get a contract.”

Fan speculation has run rampant, with some accusing Moore of using a surrogate and faking her baby bump to hide it. After she began posting images of herself with a baby bump, fans started accusing her of trying to get away with the fake pregnancy by wearing a belly prosthetic.

Defiant of her critics, Moore has continued to post photos of her growing baby bump to social media.