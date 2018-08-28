Roseanne Barr Thanks Former Co-Star For Coming To Her Defense: ‘I Thank John Goodman For Speaking Truth’

They may have played the role of a married couple for years on Roseanne and even though Barr has been axed from the show, her TV husband is still sticking by her.

As the Inquisitr shared yesterday, Goodman came to the defense of Barr in an interview with the Sunday Times.

“I know, I know, for a fact that she’s not a racist,” Goodman said in the interview.

Goodman also thanked Barr for something that she did for himself and the rest of the Roseanne cast — releasing her rights to the show so that he would be able to continue playing the role of Dan Connor in the spinoff of the show, The Connors.

“She had to sign a paper saying that she relinquished all her rights to the show so that we could go on.”

And Goodman’s kind words about Barr did not go unnoticed. Yesterday, the actress wrote a message, thanking her former co-star and friend, John Goodman, for coming to her defense following the backlash she has been receiving since getting fired from the Roseanne reboot. In a tweet that was posted for her 887,000-plus Twitter followers, Roseanne gave John a nice shoutout.

“I thank John Goodman for speaking truth about me, despite facing certain peril from producers and network.”

The tweet has already gained a lot of attention within just a few hours of being posted to her account. So far, Roseanne has already received 2,000-plus comments, 8,500-plus retweets, and 44,000 favorites. Of course, many of Roseanne’s followers commented on her post to share in the same sentiments as Goodman.

“We all know you’re not a racist @threalroseanne. You’re a Great American & Legendary actress, comedian & producer. You was dealt an extremely political corrected band hand. God has you in the palm of his hands. Greater doors will be open for you to continue to share your gift.”

“I’m happy he spoke out! In my opinion, more should have. And for the record, there would be no Conners without Roseanne. #istandwithroseanne,” another fan wrote.

“I was dumbfounded when your tv ‘family’ did nothing to support you. Nothing. I prayed for you. Not because I am a fan, but because it was just so cowardly of them. That must have been the hardest part,” another commented.

As many will recall, the actress came under fire in May after she sent out a racist tweet against former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett, calling her the product of “the Muslim Brotherhood + Planet of the Apes.”

Shortly after that, ABC announced that they would be canceling Roseanne as they did not tolerate that sort of language.