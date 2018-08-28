Lindsey Graham Says Sessions And Trump Relationship ‘Beyond Repair’

Senator Graham says Attorney General Jeff Sessions' firing could come 'sooner rather than later'.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) stated on Tuesday, during an interview on Today, that the relationship between Attorney General Jeff Sessions and President Trump is “beyond repair” and that he believes the nation needs an attorney general that can work with the president.

According to The Hill, the South Carolina Senator stated, “We need an attorney general that can work with the president, that can lead the Department of Justice. This relationship is beyond repair, I think.” He also said he was sharing “what everybody in the country” already knew. “This is a dysfunctional relationship. We need a better one.”

He also pointed out that any replacement for Sessions would need to “commit to the Senate and the country as a whole that [special counsel] Robert Mueller will be allowed to finish his job without political interference.”

He also believes Trump has lost confidence in Sessions. “Every president deserves an attorney general they have confidence in.”

President Trump has also criticized Sessions for recusing himself from Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible ties between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia.

Trump recently made a post on Twitter claiming that Sessions doesn’t understand what is going on at the Justice Department.

Jeff Sessions said he wouldn’t allow politics to influence him only because he doesn’t understand what is happening underneath his command position. Highly conflicted Bob Mueller and his gang of 17 Angry Dems are having a field day as real corruption goes untouched. No Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018

Senator Graham defended Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the investigation into the Russian interference of the 2016 presidential election. He said he believed it was the right thing for him to do.

But according to CNBC, Graham’s sentiments have changed dramatically from last summer when he threatened “holy hell” if President Trump fired Sessions and said firing the attorney general could lead to the end of his presidency. However, now he is saying the time to fire Sessions could come “sooner rather than later.”

Senator Lindsey Graham believes Attorney General Jeff Sessions could be fired “sooner rather than later.” Tony Dejak / AP Images

A rift has been developing between Trump and Sessions for months, but it seems to have gotten much worse recently. On Thursday while discussing Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the Justice Department’s investigation, Trump said, “What kind of a man is this?” He also claimed that Sessions “never took control of the Justice Department.” Later that day, Sessions made a statement saying “I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in, which is why we have had unprecedented success at effectuating the President’s agenda.”

During the interview, Graham also implied that Trump’s issues with Sessions are much deeper than that but he wouldn’t explain why. A representative for Graham named Kevin Bishop also declined to elaborate and simply said, “He said it all right there.”