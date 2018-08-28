Kendall Jenner ‘Wasting Away’ On Extreme Diet Plan Per ‘Radar Online’

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kendall Jenner is allegedly partaking in an extreme diet regimen to keep her slender figure intact as the model is booking more jobs than ever as her popularity grows.

Radar Online reported that the E! star is on an “extreme 400 calorie-a-day diet.”

“Kendall’s not eating much of anything,” a source close to the reality star alleges to Radar. “She gets by with a very low-carb smoothie in the morning then another at night.”

Radar reported that the 22-year-old wants to maintain her status as one of the world’s most recognizable models alongside pals Gigi and Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin.

The insider alleges that Kendall follows severe diets and detoxes to keep the pounds off.

“Sometimes she’ll mix things up with a salad for dinner,” the insider claimed to Radar. “But not with any meat or dressing – just a teaspoon of balsamic with her lettuce leaves, if that.”

Although she is maintaining a strict diet, the insider also noted that the model and KUWTK star is not suffering from an eating disorder.

Rather, she is just trying to stay at the top of her profession.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

“She’s constantly turning food away and convinced it’s a slippery slope if she indulges in anything sweet,” the insider claimed. “It’s no wonder she barely smiles these days – she must be constantly starving!”

On a recent episode of KUWTK, Kendall found herself an ally of sister Kourtney in her war or words against their sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Kourtney has been battling both Kim and Khloe Kardashian and found a welcoming ear in her younger half-sister, Jenner, whom she confided in about the trio’s bitter feud on the August 26 episode of the family’s E! reality series.

While discussing an upcoming family event, Kendall asked if Kourtney was planning on going, and she admitted, “I’d maybe even consider going more if she wasn’t there. Maybe. She was bothering me today.”

“Oh, well, she bothers me all the time,” muttered Kendall in agreement.

In the same episode, Kendall fumed when her mother, Kris Jenner, refused to invite her father Caitlyn Jenner to the family’s annual Christmas party in December of 2017.

The issue between the two women began when Kris debated whether or not to invite Scott Disick to the fancy annual Kardashian soiree, stating that she still has a relationship with Disick and that he is a father to her three grandchildren.

Kim Kardashian stood in defense of their mother’s decision, said to Kendall “She shouldn’t have to invite anyone she doesn’t want to spend her time with.”

Kendall was left dumbfounded at her family insistence of excluding her and Kylie’s father from the family festivities.