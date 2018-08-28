‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Admits She Labeled Son A Liar For Her Own Benefit

No shame?

Jenelle Evans called her 9-year-old son, Jace, a liar after he revealed details regarding her road rage incident on Teen Mom 2 and during last night’s reunion special, she admitted to doing so for her own benefit.

As she chatted with host Dr. Drew Pinsky on Monday night’s episode of the MTV reality series, Evans explained why she slammed Jace for lying when what he was actually doing was telling the complete and full truth about what had happened.

“I was really desperate at the time. And when he said, ‘Oh yeah, Mommy pulled out a gun.’ I was like, ‘No, I didn’t. Why did you say that?'” Evans explained, according to a recap shared by Entertainment Tonight on August 28.

“Because I don’t want to get arrested for something stupid,” she continued, adding that police were around them at the time Jace was recounting the road rage incident.

Evans went on to confirm she “definitely” explained why she accused Jace of lying to him, reasoning that police may have gotten the wrong idea about what he said.

“I said, ‘Listen, I don’t want the police thinking the wrong thing if they hear you say that,'” she said.

After being tailgated by a driver in North Carolina months ago, Evans took it upon herself to follow the driver to his home and proceeded to pull out a gun on him upon her arrival to his residence. All the while, Jace was in tow, appearing to be understandably terrified by the events happening around him.

Dr. Drew Pinsky didn’t seem too happy about what had gone down, especially with the small child present, and questioned Evans about why she has a gun in the first place. In response, Evans told the doctor she doesn’t feel safe without her husband, David Eason, at her side. She also confirmed she has a conceal carry permit that allows her to take her gun wherever she goes.

Jenelle Evans made headlines in April when the road rage incident first occurred and right away, fans wondered how the incident would impact her fight for custody of Jace. As viewers of Teen Mom 2 well know, Jace is currently under the care of his grandmother, Barbara Evans, and has been since shortly after his birth.

On Teen Mom 2, Barbara has expressed concern for Jace’s safety after learning about Evans’ road rage incident and her decision to involve a firearm.

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 is currently in production and will return to MTV sometime later this year or early next year.