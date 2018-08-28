Ed Sheeran Suggests That He May Have Just Tied The Knot

Did he marry longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn on the QT?

Fans are speculating that singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran might be keeping a big secret after he alleged that he and longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn just might have tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

The “Perfect” singer popped the question to Seaborn over the 2017 holidays but kept mum on when their plans were to finally become Mr. and Mrs.

It seems that Sheeran might have already said “I do” to his ladylove after he made some speculative comments during an interview with Access Hollywood.

During the interview on August 27, where Sheeran discussed Songwriter, a new documentary about his music, Sheeran kept mum on making an official announcement about his new relationship status but dropped a subtle hint or two that he just might be taken.

Sheeran was asked about his and Seaborn’s wedding plans. Instead of answering, he gestured to a silver ring on his left hand, where wedding bands are traditionally worn.

“Alright! That’s exciting!” the interviewer said to Sheeran.

“Congratulations my friend. How did you sneak that one?”

“Well, I never really do anything too public anyway,” Sheeran responded.

After being congratulated again, Sheeran told the Access interviewer, “Thank you.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sheeran discussed what things he would want in a wedding.

“I don’t like large groups of people at the best of times so… I never wanted a wedding that was lots of people,” Sheeran said to ET.

The couple first met at school when Sheeran was just 11-years-old.

They first became linked romantically in the summer of 2015 after reconnecting and having their first date at Taylor Swift’s annual Fourth of July party.

Back in January, Sheeran revealed he’d popped the question. “Got myself a fiancée just before new year,” he wrote on Instagram. “We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.”

In February, Sheeran explained to ITV’s “Lorraine” that Seaborn made the ring in question for him herself and he never understood “why men didn’t wear engagement rings,” so he chose to wear one after the two made their commitment to each other official.

Sheeran penned his hit romantic tune “Perfect” for Seaborn, which details their romantic love affair.

“I found a love for me / Darling just dive right in / And follow my lead / Well I found a girl beautiful and sweet / I never knew you were the someone waiting for me / ‘Cause we were just kids when we fell in love,” he sings on the track.

Neither Sheeran nor his representatives have formally commented on whether or not the singer did marry Seaborn.