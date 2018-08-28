Pro-Trump Pastor Robert Jeffress: Evangelicals Support Trump’s Policies, But Not Affairs, Hush-Money Payments

'I know a lot of people are still perplexed- why are Christians so supportive of Donald Trump?'

Trump-supporting Christian pastor Robert Jeffress said that Evangelical Christians support Donald Trump’s policies, but not his alleged extramarital affairs nor hush-money payments to adult film actresses.

As The Hill reports, Jeffress stopped by Fox News on Monday night to talk about why Evangelical Christians are so supportive of the 45th president, despite multiple allegations of demonstrably un-Christlike behavior.

As recently as April 2018, as Vox reported at the time, 75 percent of white Evangelicals supported Trump, this despite multiple allegations against Trump of sexual assault, extramarital affairs, two divorces, shady business dealings, and similar behaviors that ordinarily wouldn’t be tolerated by Evangelical Christians.

Jeffress is seemingly aware of that disconnect.

“I know a lot of people are still perplexed- why are Christians so supportive of Donald Trump?”

He points out that the reason is patently obvious.

“He is the most pro-life, pro-religious liberty, pro-conservative judiciary in history and that includes either Bush or Ronald Reagan.”

Addressing the fact that the allegations against Trump don’t necessarily square with Christian attitudes about personal behavior, Jeffress said that Evangelicals, of course, don’t support behavior like extramarital affairs or hush-money payments to adult-film stars. It’s Trump’s policies that Evangelicals must support.

“Obviously, we don’t support extramarital affairs, we don’t support hush money payments, but what we do support are these president’s excellent policies.”

Pro-Trump Pastor Robert Jeffress: We Clearly 'Don't Support Extramarital Affairs', But We Support His Policies https://t.co/EONwPWxmyK pic.twitter.com/OGuEjfqwX3 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) August 28, 2018

Jeffress also claimed that the Left is trying to “shame” Evangelicals like himself into distancing himself from Trump. He warns against that happening, saying that it’s all a coordinated effort to get a Democrat back into the White House in 2021. It won’t work, he says.

“It’s not going to work. We’re not going to turn away from him.”

You can watch the interview below in its entirety.

Jeffress, who is the senior pastor at Dallas megachurch First Baptist Church, has been one of Trump’s more controversial supporters.

As the Inquisitr reported in May, Trump chose Jeffress to pray over the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, a move that struck the wrong note with some Jews in light of the fact that Jeffress has said, “you can’t be saved by being a Jew.”

“God sends good people to Hell. Not only do religions like Mormonism, Islam, Judaism, Hinduism — not only do they lead people away from God, they lead people to an eternity of separation from God in Hell.”

Mitt Romney, who is himself a Mormon, responded by calling Jeffress a “religious bigot.”