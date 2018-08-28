Watch Theresa May ‘Dad Dance’ During South Africa Visit

According to ABC News, British Prime Minister Theresa May was spotted dancing with a group of school children during her recent visit to Cape Town, South Africa.

While May’s first visit to the continent was to announce her plans to boost the United Kingdom’s investment in Africa post-Brexit, May also met up with a group of children from I.D. Mkize School Senior Secondary School on Tuesday, who greeted her with a dance performance set to traditional South African music.

After the children’s initial performance, May began to freestyle dance along with the students and their teachers and administrators. The South African government later posted a video of May and the children dancing on Twitter, which has since received a considerable amount of media attention.

Many UK residents described their prime minister’s dance moves as “dad dancing” on social media. One man tweeted, “Theresa May dancing is me dancing unwillingly at parties so I refuse to criticise her.”

Another Twitter user noted, “Theresa May dances like she’s had her freedom of movement surgically removed.”

After the dancing ceased, May thanked the students for welcoming her with such a performance. “Can I thank all those young people who were involved in the performances outside who welcomed me,” May said. “What I see before me in this hall today is the future of South Africa.”

Following May’s now-viral “dad dancing,” she vowed to spend more of the UK’s foreign aid budget to help support the economies of various African nations, pledging around £4 billion to help British companies to invest in the continent and create more jobs. According to May, her overall goal is to “support the private sector to take root and grow,” outstripping the investment levels of both France and the United States by the year 2022.

May also promised that while the UK may not have the economic manpower of other foreign nations that currently invest in Africa, the UK government can offer high-quality long-term opportunities and commitments.

The prime minister claimed that she is not “ashamed” to use her resources to further the UK’s own self-interest, noting that British aid spending has helped cure and prevent various diseases plaguing the continent in the past and pay for the education of countless women and children.

“True partnerships are not about one party doing unto another, but states, governments, businesses and individuals working together in a responsible way to achieve common goals,” May said.