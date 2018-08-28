Floyd Mayweather Shows Support For Conor McGregor Before Khabib Nurmagomedov Fight

Undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. may have butted heads and talk thrashed with Conor McGregor before, during, and after their blockbuster fight, but he is willing to give his full support to “The Notorious” in his upcoming match in the Octagon.

After almost two years of MMA hiatus, former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor will be making his UFC comeback against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on October 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Floyd Mayweather Jr. warned Nurmagomedov that McGregor will be coming for his head.

“Conor’s not gonna back down and he’s not a scared fighter at all, win, lose or draw,” Mayweather said at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. “Conor gonna come to fight.”

Having experienced fighting “The Notorious” in the boxing ring, Mayweather has confirmed himself that McGregor is a real “Warrior.” The Irish fighter may be considered the underdog in his UFC 229 bout against Nurmagomedov, but Mayweather said McGregor is the type of fighter who is not going to back down even though everything is not going in his favor. Despite their bad history, Mayweather expressed his willingness to help McGregor in his upcoming fight and invited him to train at his home gym in Las Vegas.

Most boxing and mixed martial arts fans will surely pay to see Conor McGregor working together with Floyd Mayweather Jr. “The Notorious” and “Money” are two of the biggest personalities in the world of fighting sports. However, as of now, it remains unknown if Mayweather is serious about his offer or if McGregor is interested in training with his boxing rival.

On This Date: One year ago today, Floyd Mayweather defeated Conor McGregor by TKO in the 10th round. pic.twitter.com/Ztfyp3f6BA — ESPN (@espn) August 26, 2018

Regarding who he thinks will win the upcoming UFC 229 fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, Floyd Mayweather Jr. said he can’t make a prediction since he is yet to see “The Eagle” fight. Mayweather said he has heard about Nurmagomedov’s incredible grappling skills, but he is hoping to watch a stand-up fight in October.

“I don’t really have a prediction because I’ve never seen the guy fight that’s facing Conor McGregor — from what I know he’s a hell of a guy that’s on the ground — hell of a grappler — and he can wrestle. But, the fans want to see you stand up and fight. That’s what the fans like to see. But, Conor McGregor, he’s a tough competitor, like I said before Conor McGregor’s not gonna back down from anyone, he’s not scared, he’s a warrior,” Mayweather said.