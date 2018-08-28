Bethenny Frankel’s Twitter Post About Dennis Shields’ Death ‘Taunts’ His Wife Jill, Claims ‘All About The Tea’

Find out what Jill Shields said on her Instagram page around the same time.

Bethenny Frankel shared a Twitter post this week about the August 10 death of her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Dennis Shields, and now, she’s being accused of using the post to taunt Shields’ estranged wife, Jill.

On August 27, All About the Tea shared a report in which they claimed the Real Housewives of New York City star was mentioning her “current” relationship with Shields in effort to downplay a recent post shared by Jill in which honored what would have been her 28-year wedding anniversary with Shields.

“It’s hard to breathe and I appreciate you giving me the space and support to try to do so. It’s excruciating-sudden death is no closure and constant questions and memories. Our relationship is current so it’s painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy and move through it with tears and close friends,” Frankel tweeted on August 26.

A short time prior, Jill posted an image of her late husband with his groomsmen at their wedding.

“Would have been our 28 year anniversary today. Miss one of my best friends — each and every day,” Jill wrote in the caption of the wedding photo.

Dennis and Jill Shields were married for nearly 28 years when he died of a drug overdose at his Trump Tower apartment in New York City and shared four children with one another.

After Shields’ death, Frankel posted a photo of the businessman and her late dog in bed together.

Dennis Shields and his wife Jill separated in 2016 and he began dating Bethenny Frankel a short time later. However, despite his romance with The Real Housewives of New York City star, Shields and his wife never actually divorced and according to a number of recent posts on Instagram, they remained extremely close to one another after their romance came to an end.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Jill has remained active on Instagram in the weeks since losing her husband and in one post, she told her followers that she and Shields were “best friends.”

“To the love of my life- Dennis-I will miss you every day. Forever your legacy will live on in our children and our future grandchildren. Your intelligence, humor and of course your good looks will forever be engrained in our family!” Jill wrote.

Jill then revealed that after deciding to live separately, she and Shields made it a point to keep their friendship intact.

“You still remained my best friend and my husband,” she explained.

To see more of Bethenny Frankel and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo. The second part of the reunion special airs tomorrow, August 29.