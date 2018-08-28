Kourtney Kardashian Wears Reflective Bikini While Floating In A Pool

Kourtney Kardashian is taking her bikini game to the next level. The reality star showed off a new kind of bathing suit via Instagram on Monday night.

According to an August 28 report by The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian posted videos of herself to her Instagram story wearing a reflective bikini. The mother of three showed off her toned abs as she floated in a pool for a late-night swim.

The outlet reveals that Kourtney’s bikini was seemingly made of reflective material and that when the light hit it the bathing suit, it lit up like the fourth of July. The light was so bright that it nearly drowned out Kardashian’s entire body, although her face was still partially visible.

Kourtney Kardashian has been showing off a lot of bikini looks over the past week as she and her girlfriends, including her BFF Steph Shepherd, traveled to Cabo for a girls’ trip. The vacation comes just days after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s breakup with boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima, was announced.

Meanwhile, Kourtney’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, was also in Mexico, as he and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, took a quick vacation to Punta Mita to celebrate her 20th birthday. Scott also brought along the three children he shares with Kourtney on the getaway.

Kourtney Kardashian lights up in the night as she shines in reflective bikini while floating in a pool https://t.co/Cc3hRbgLcH — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 28, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian is in a good place as she begins to readjust to single life. Sources recently told Us Weekly Magazine that Kourtney’s break up with Younes Bendjima had been brewing for a long time, and that she is doing better and looking hotter without Younes in her life.

“She’s adapting to single life. The split with Younes was a long time coming. She’s fine. She’s better without him. She’s hotter than ever and in a good mind space,” an insider told the magazine.

In addition, Kourtney Kardashian is also focusing on her kids in the days since her split. Kourt has always made her children her number one priority, which has been showcased on the family’s reality series. Now they are back to being her “sole focus” with Younes out of the picture.

“It’s easy with her kids — they don’t give her a second to breath let alone have her sitting down thinking about a breakup. She’s in a happy place and her sole focus is the kids,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!