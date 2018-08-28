Lisa Vanderpump Reveals Why She Partnered With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Tom Sandoval & Schwartz For Tom Tom

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star reveals how she made a big business decision--and yes, it has a little bit to do with reality TV.

Lisa Vanderpump is dishing on the latest bar/restaurant in her empire, and she’s revealing the real reason why she chose Vanderpump Rules besties Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as her lucky business partners. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lisa talked about Sandoval and Schwartz, her partners for her new “industrial” and “elegant” West Hollywood haunt, Tom Tom, and why she chose the duo as her business partners over newcomers or any of the other cast members on the Bravo reality show.

“One of the reasons I chose them to be partners is- I’m kind of breaking the fourth wall here- but they are honest and open on reality television and that makes very interesting watching. Before we’ve had people come onto the show and we feel that they’re doing this or that and they just don’t ride well with the audience. I think the audience can see through it. And I think with Tom and Tom you see that incredible honesty and that translates very well.”

Lisa Vanderpump’s comments seem to hint that the Tom Tom bar will be featured on the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, which has been filming all summer. But the reality TV queen bee still makes it clear that her Sexy Unique Restaurant will always be the main focus of the Bravo reality show.

“With Tom Tom, you know, it’s going to be slightly different,” Vanderpump revealed. ” The main focus of the story has always been on SUR, and I think that’s the root of Vanderpump Rules. But yeah, of course, we covered a lot of [Tom Tom]. And I think also the viewer will be fascinated just by watching the progress. …I think you’ll see [Tom Tom] play out and you’ll see the development and the design.”

Vanderpump Rules fans were surprised when Lisa Vanderpump proposed the partnership idea to the two Toms after officiating Schwartz’s wedding to fellow Bravo star Katie Maloney two years ago. The Bravo besties hit the lottery as Vanderpump’s partners for the low price of a $50,000 investment each, and fans saw snippets of their new roles as bar owners as construction began on the Nick Alain-designed Tom Tom.

Schwartz, especially, seems to be stunned by his good fortune as Vanderpump’s new business co-owner. The Tom Tom partner detailed his lucky break on Instagram, writing, “Had the great pleasure & honor of seeing this artist @nickalain & his wife Elena turn a dream into reality. We had the best staff and someone even referred to me as ‘boss.'”

While Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd own a slew of high-end establishments, Vanderpump told Bravo’s The Feast that Tom Tom is “something unique and different — you’ve never seen anything like this before.”

You can see Lisa Vanderpump’s interview with ET below.

A premiere date for the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules hasn’t been announced yet, but past seasons of the Bravo reality hit have debuted in the late fall.