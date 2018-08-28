‘Jersey Shore’ Star’s Silent Struggle Over Son’s Developmental Issues

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Jenni “JWoww” Farley may seem to have it all together as a mom, wife and best pal to roommates Nicole Polizzi, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike Sorrentino, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Paul DelVecchio, but she has been facing a silent struggle for months regarding her gorgeous son Greyson.

It was during the season premiere of the second season of the hit MTV show on August 23 that the reality star shared that she and husband Roger Mathews’ son Greyson has been experiencing developmental issues regarding his speech.

Farley revealed on the episode that Greyson, whom the family affectionately calls Bubby, had recently celebrated his second birthday but hasn’t started speaking, reported E! News.

As the episode aired, JWoww was putting Greyson to bed when she started receiving “endless” messages from supporters, according to E! News.

“I just started crying holding him,” Farley noted to E! News. “I was like, ‘So many people love you!'”

“And the producers did it right for him and it was such a beautiful moment,” she continued. “And I was like, ‘You know, one day when you’re talking and you’re gonna talk back and you’re gonna be like, mommy I was proud of you just like you’re so proud of me.'”

Farley made a public declaration on her official Instagram regarding the issues Greyson has faced.

“As a mother, I will go to the moon and back for my kids… no question,” she wrote. “I live my life differently because of them. To find out Greyson is ‘behind’ or ‘delayed’ crushed me… but only for a moment… that moment came from wanting to have ‘perfect children’ and ‘how could this happen to me?’… but Grey is PERFECT and it CAN happen to anyone.. I saw that last night when the messages came in by the hundreds.”

She then noted that her son is in therapy three times a week and doing “a lot better.” The MTV star also noted that the family has changed their son’s diet and removed things like unnecessary preservatives.

Fans of the family have known for several months that the gorgeous little boy has been experiencing some issues. Farley’s husband Mathews regularly posts videos of the family on Instagram and voices his opinions on his son’s struggles, thrilling when Greyson repeats a word or two.

Together, Farley and Mathews continue to work towards assisting their son in meeting his developmental milestones.

The couple is also parents to one daughter, Greyson’s older sister Meilani.