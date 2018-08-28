‘Jersey Shore’ Star’s Silent Struggle Over Son’s Developmental Issues

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Jenni “JWoww” Farley may seem to have it all together as a mom, wife and best pal to roommates Nicole Polizzi, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike Sorrentino, Deena Nicole Cortese and Paul DelVecchio, but she has been facing a silent struggle for months regarding her gorgeous son Greyson.
It was during the season premiere of the second season of the hit MTV show on August 23 that the reality star shared that she and husband Roger Mathews son Greyson has been experiencing developmental issues regarding his speech.
Farley revealed on the episode that Greyson, whom the family affectionately calls Bubby, had recently celebrated his second birthday but hasn’t started speaking, reported E! News.
As the episode aired, JWoww was putting Greyson to bed when she started receiving “endless” messages from supporters, according to E! News.
“I just started crying holding him,” Farley noted to E! News. “I was like, ‘So many people love you!'”
“And the producers did it right for him and it was such a beautiful moment,” she continued. “And I was like, ‘You know, one day when you’re talking and you’re gonna talk back and you’re gonna be like, mommy I was proud of you just like you’re so proud of me.'”
Farley made a public declaration on her official Instagram regarding the issues Greyson has faced.
“As a mother, I will go to the moon and back for my kids… no question,” she wrote. “I live my life differently because of them. To find out Greyson is ‘behind’ or ‘delayed’ crushed me… but only for a moment… that moment came from wanting to have ‘perfect children’ and ‘how could this happen to me?’… but Grey is PERFECT and it CAN happen to anyone.. I saw that last night when the messages came in by the hundreds.”
To everyone that tuned into @jerseyshore last night and messaged, commented etc about @greysonmathews with similar stories or just showing love I cant thank you enough. As a mother, I will go to the moon and back for my kids… no question. I live my life differently because of them. To find out Greyson is “behind” or “delayed” crushed me… but only for a moment… that moment came from wanting to have “perfect children” and “how could this happen to me?”… but Grey is PERFECT and it CAN happen to anyone.. I saw that last night when the messages came in by the hundreds. I decided to share that side of my family on Jersey Shore because I want to help anyone going through what I’m going through… I’m sure people need support the way I’ve needed it. Greyson is still in therapy 3x a week… he’s doing a lot better. We also changed his diet and removed unnecessary preservatives. I’ve had almost every test done you can think of because I’ll never accept that this is best case for Grey… I’ll always think outside the box and do anything that will try and help him achieve nothing short of greatness… I don’t sleep much lol. He’s my world and I want to give him the best life… because he deserves it ???????? and to my son @greysonmathews.. if you ever see this in the future… you’re mommy might be a bit crazy, loud and dramatic but when it comes to you and your sister… I will fight for you two until my last breath… and continue to fight for you after death… your mommy will hold your hand and stand by your side for eternity ????????
She then noted that her son is in therapy three times a week and doing “a lot better.” The MTV star also noted that the family has changed their son’s diet and removed things like unnecessary preservatives.
Fans of the family have known for several months that the gorgeous little boy has been experiencing some issues. Farley’s husband Mathews regularly posts videos of the family on Instagram and voices his opinions on his son’s struggles, thrilling when Greyson repeats a word or two.
Together, Farley and Mathews continue to work towards assisting their son in meeting his developmental milestones.
The couple is also parents to one daughter, Greyson’s older sister Meilani.