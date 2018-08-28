‘Dancing with the Stars’ Pro Dancers Revealed For Season 27, Includes Newly Engaged Couple Jenna and Val

'Dancing with the Stars' has its lineup of pro dancers for season 27.

A new season of Dancing with the Stars is coming up quickly. The anticipation is building as everyone may be wondering which pro dancers will be making it back to the ballroom floor to train their celebrity partners. While the reveal of the actual celebrities who will be participating in the show will have to wait a bit longer, the pros were officially announced on Good Morning America on Tuesday.

Val Chmerkovskiy will be returning for season 27 of Dancing with the Stars once again. He has won two mirror ball trophies so far, but he will have to take on his new fiance, Jenna Johnson. Yes, the reigning DWTS champ will be returning as well. She took home the title with partner, Adam Rippon, last season. She will now go against her soon-to-be husband on the dance floor, but they will also be rooting for each other.

Also making their way back to compete for the mirrorball trophy are married couple Emma Slater and Sasha Farber. They got hitched on March 26 in a gorgeous wedding celebration with plenty of their fellow dancers and past celebrities that have competed on Dancing with the Stars.

In addition to the lovebirds, Cheryl Burke, Sharna Burgess, Whitney Carson, and Lindsey Arnold will be shaking their booties in the fall with their celebrity partners. To round out the male pros, Gleb Savchenko, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, and Keo Motsepe will be back as they have their eyes on the ultimate prize.

There is also a newcomer coming on board to show off his dance moves as a pro dancer. Brandon Armstrong is ready to see if he can be the second newbie in a row to take home the mirrorball. He can also be seen in October on the first ever Junior version of DWTS.

Two pro dancers that are notably missing this season are married couple Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd. They are busy enjoying their time with son Shai, so time off from the show means more time spent with him. That could also mean that the dancing couple are preparing to expand their family. In a previous report by The Inquisitr, Maks and Peta are thinking about baby no. 2 in the near future. They both want a big family, so it may just happen in the next six months, as Peta spilled. Maks is way ahead as he revealed that he is already onto preparing for babies three and four. It may be a while before they are back on the ballroom floor if they keep making beautiful babies.

The full cast of celebrities will be revealed on September 12, also on Good Morning America. The new season of Dancing with the Stars will premiere on Monday, September 24, on ABC. In addition, DWTS Junior is expected to begin on October 7.