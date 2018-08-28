Former ‘RHONY’ Star Jill Zarin Spotted On A Date With New Boyfriend Gary Brody, See The Photo

Jill Zarin moved on from her late husband Bobby just months after his passing.

Jill Zarin is moving on from her late husband Bobby with new boyfriend Gary Brody.

Just months after Bobby tragically died after a years-long battle with cancer, the former Real Housewives of New York City star was seen enjoying a date with her new man and another couple and during their outing, Zarin made their romance Instagram official.

On August 27, The Daily Dish shared a photo Zarin posted on her Instagram story during her date with Brody, revealing the photo also included Patrick Mouratoglou, the tennis coach of Serena Williams, and his girlfriend.

Zarin’s dog, Bossi, was also seen in the picture.

Months ago, after Bobby’s death, Zarin made it clear that her late husband wanted her to move on when she shared details of one of their final conversations regarding the topic with The Daily Dish.

“He told me what he wanted for me. It was very sad… But he wants me to move on, he wants me to be happy,” she revealed. “He wants me to work. He wants me to play tennis. He knows I love it and he knows that that’s probably a good place for me to meet a nice guy and he doesn’t want me to be alone. He’s not selfish like that.”

After going through the heartache of losing her partner, Jill Zarin moved on with Gary Brody and quickly revealed that the businessman has been quite respectful of her ongoing grieving.

“Gary very much respects the grieving process I am going through and has been an incredible friend to talk to. He only wants the best for me and my daughter,” Zarin told Us Weekly.

Zarin starred on the first four seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City and was recently seen on the 10th season of the show. She was also a hot topic during the show’s recent reunion, which featured several cast members suggesting Bethenny Frankel only reconciled with Zarin at her husband’s funeral for attention.

As fans may have seen, Ramona Singer told her co-stars that Frankel wanted to be seen on camera at the service and made a point to reconnect with Zarin as cameras rolled for the show. Meanwhile, other cast members said they did not want to be on camera during such a heartbreaking moment.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 reunion continues on Wednesday night, August 29 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.