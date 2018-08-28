Kate Middleton Set To Return From Maternity Leave This Fall

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, is planning to return from maternity leave this autumn. According to Hello!, the 36-year-old mother of three last took a royal engagement in March. Her third child, Prince Louis, was born in April. Though the palace has yet to release the duchess’s schedule, it will probably be a busy one.

Despite her return to her royal duties, Middleton says she plans to prioritize her children: Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 5 months. She has a number of charities and patronages that she supports and will also attend Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12.

Middleton is a champion of mental health care, so it is likely that she will attend an engagement for World Mental Health Day on Wednesday, October 10. Last year, there was a reception on that day held at Buckingham Palace. She attended the event with her husband, Prince William, and Prince Harry. It was the duchess’s first public appearance since she confirmed her third pregnancy. Additionally, Middleton is a patron of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families. She starred in a video last year, letting children know it is okay to talk about their feelings.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, carries Prince Louis as they arrive for his christening service at St James’s Palace on July 9. WPA Pool / Getty Images

In addition to her personal engagements, the duchess will most likely attend events with other royal members of the family. Hello! reports that autumn is typically the time “when the royals traditionally reunite and step out for events.” One such event is the Royal Festival of Remembrance. Middleton will most likely make an appearance at a banquet celebrating the visit of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. They plan to visit Buckingham Palace from October 23 through October 24.

Middleton is a big patron of the Royal Foundation, as is her husband, Prince William, and Prince Harry. Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, has recently become a patron. A big program the duchess is involved in is one she actually thought of. It’s called Heads Together, and its goal is to encourage people to talk about their mental health. As Prince William spoke about it in a previous speech.

“When Catherine, Harry and I launched Heads Together, it is fair to say that we were ambitious about what it could achieve,” Prince William said. “It was Catherine who first realized that all three of us were working on mental health in our individual areas of focus. She had seen that at the core of adult issues like addiction and family breakdown, unresolved childhood mental health issues were often part of the problem.”