Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Records Touching Video For Fan Killed In Car Accident

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson filmed a video to honor one of his fans who was killed in a tragic car accident, reports E! News.

One of his follower’s mom and sister were killed in a car accident last Thursday after they were hit by a driver going the wrong direction on the highway. Angelo Pizarro posted a shout out to The Rock on Twitter in an attempt to get his attention after the tragic accident. Pizarro’s mom, Aileen, was a huge fan of the actor and Pizarro was hoping to get The Rock to record a video for his mom and sister’s funeral.

“My beautiful mom who passed away loved @TheRock so so so much,” Pizarro tweeted. “I’m trying to get him to do even a video saying her name for the funeral. If you could retweet the crap outta this for him to see it that’d mean the world. Thank you!”

The message was retweeted 60,000 times before The Rock finally noticed it and decided to send Pizarro a video message lamenting his loss. The Moana actor said in the video that he had seen the messages going around Twitter about the “devastating loss” and wanted to send along a message to share his condolences.

Least I could do. Story is heartbreaking. Stay strong. https://t.co/zLWhML7mJs — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 27, 2018

“So, anyway man, I’m sending you so much love, and light and strength your way from my family to yours,” Johnson said in the video. “I just want to say thanks for reaching out man. I’m so sorry to hear about your sister and your mom and this tragic loss that you and your family are going through.”

The actor ended the message a bit teary-eyed, saying, “If your mom can see me now, which I’m sure she can, I just want to thank her for all the love and being such a big fan. So, stay strong.”

Pizarro was deeply touched by the actor’s message and expressed his gratitude in a follow-up tweet.

“THANK YOU SO MUCH SIR. I hope everyone knows how amazing you are. I can’t stop smiling knowing she’s smiling so much. Just, thank you. And again thank you to every single person who viewed my post (now over a million).”

Many other fans commented on the video tribute, expressing their condolences and praising Johnson for his gesture. One fan wrote, “What a guy, glad we have people like him in the world,” while another said, “Dwayne Johnson is a beacon of hope and love to All mankind.”