Paulina Gretzky Flaunts Curves In Revealing Hot Pink Bodysuit

Paulina gave her fans exactly what they wanted when she posted her latest Instagram pic.

Paulina Gretzky looks great in just about anything. In her latest Instagram post, she modeled a revealing and super-tight hot pink bodysuit that showed off her curves. It’s not only short, it’s also got a low-cut so she’s showing a bit of cleavage. The bodysuit also has a cut-out on her midriff, which peeked through behind her right arm. Paulina is on the porch of a really nice white building, and she leaned over just enough to accentuate her body. She wore heavy mascara, along with a light pink lip. She wore her hair down with no jewelry, just a hair tie on her left wrist. The window in the backdrop shows a reflection of a palm tree.

The model captioned the photo with a lollipop emoji. Fans took to her page to shower her with praises, with many people giving a shout-out to her fiance Dustin Johnson, who’s a world-famous golfer. Someone complimented Paulina, saying that “Looks like Dustin Johnson is not only winning on the fairway.” Another fan noted that she looked like Barbie, while many people let her know that she’s “stunning” and “gorgeous.”

This photo comes right after another revealing picture, where she showed off her behind in a thong bikini. This time, she showed off the other side of her body. And she might as well keep on being herself, as she recently had to deal with a viral meme that made it look like she was jealous of another reporter that was interviewing her fiance.

???? A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Aug 27, 2018 at 8:10pm PDT

However, it was just a meme and not anything that reflected real-life jealousy. The reporter, Amanda Balionis, did Paulina a favor after the picture made the rounds on social media and posted a photo of herself with Gretzky, detailed the Spun. Amanda captioned it “Our joint statement on a recent meme: Hi Haters.” The duo looked great, with Paulina sporting a colorful and floral summer dress. It had spaghetti straps, as well as a sweet detail that cinched her right side. Amanda wore a more customary outfit with a black polo shirt, but inserted some glam with a cute miniskirt.

As her fiance DJ continues to gain momentum as a renowned golfer, Paulina does too in the world of Instagram. She has over 713k followers now, and posts pics that show off her family life but also her bikini body from time to time. It looks like Paulina and DJ are the latest power couple in the sports world that everyone is watching.