Meghan Markle Will Endure ‘Baptism Of Fire’ During Fall Travels, Says Royal Expert

An expert predicts that Meghan's upcoming fall travels will be a sort of 'baptism of fire.'

One royal expert, a former spokesperson for Queen Elizabeth, had an interesting take on Meghan’s upcoming fall travels. Dickie Arbite was at the palace for 12 years, and thinks that the new duchess will undergo a sort of “baptism of fire.” The event is quite significant, considering it’s Meghan’s first international trip as a duchess. Arbite elaborated further, as detailed by Express.

“They will have a very demanding schedule…. The Duchess will have to get used to local customs with the eyes of the world on her…. But no doubt she will come through with flying colours and they will show they will be a force for good for the Royal Family on the global stage.”

So while the expert has good hopes for Meghan’s acclimation to her royal role, the truth is that it could be grueling for her. But Arbite noted that “She and Harry have shown they are getting on incredibly well and always look so fantastically in love…. With experience will come confidence and in the next few months I have no doubt we will see her come out of her shell even more.”

That’s great news for royals fans who love watching Meghan flourish in her new role. Arbite even agrees that Markle has a good rapport with the queen already, so time could only make those bonds stronger.

The fall itinerary for Meghan will include stops in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga. The royal couple is believed to be arriving in Australia around the Invictus Games, which is fitting considering Harry founded it in 2014, according to Town and Country Magazine. This will be the second time the two attend the Invictus Games together, but obviously the first time for Meghan as a duchess. The Games serves “wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women” and gives them the chance to “use the power of sport to inspire recovery.”

The couple has been noted for reaching out to the younger demographic. And when Prince Harry announced their fall trip, he said that “This will be a wonderful opportunity for us to meet and hear from more young people about their ideas for creating a better future.”

Considering all of the pressure that Meghan will be under to represent herself and the royal family, we hope she had a relaxing summer vacation. While she reportedly enjoyed some quiet downtime with the Clooneys, her American family kept up their antics with the media. Her mom Doria Ragland may be moving to the U.K., and the duchess also got a new dog. She likely has enough on her plate to keep her plenty busy for a while now.