NBA Rumors: Celtics ‘Unlikely’ To Give Terry Rozier An Extension Before October Deadline, Per ‘NBC Sports’

Despite his strong performance last season, the Boston Celtics are still not expected to negotiate a contract extension with Terry Rozier during the 2018-19 NBA season.

When Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward went down with a season-ending injury, Terry Rozier was one of the players who stepped up to help the Boston Celtics make a huge noise in the Eastern Conference. They managed to reach the Eastern Conference finals and forced a Game 7 against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The absence of Irving and Marcus Smart gave Rozier the opportunity to prove his capability to become a starter in the league.

All of the NBA players from the 2015 NBA Draft class, including Terry Rozier, is currently eligible to sign a contract extension with their respective teams. If they will not receive an extension before October 15, they will become restricted free agents next summer. Rozier may have established an impressive performance last season, but with Kyrie Irving expected to return 100 percent healthy and after the Celtics re-signed Marcus Smart to a four-year, $51.2 million contract in the recent free agency, Scary Terry’s future in Boston becomes uncertain.

According to Kurt Helin of NBC Sports, the Celtics are “unlikely” to offer Terry Rozier a contract extension before the October 15 deadline.

“He boosted his value at the end of last season and through the playoffs when Kyrie Irving went down injured. With the future of Irving in Boston a little uncertain, GM Danny Ainge would like to keep Scary Terry around this season. However, an extension is unlikely. The Celtics just gave Marcus Smart a chunk of change (four years, $52 million) and they see the big deals for Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum looming on the horizon, so how much are they going to commit to Rozier? Most likely he’s a restricted free agent next summer, but this is at least worth watching.”

Since Terry Rozier is set to become a restricted free agent, the only thing the Celtics should do if they want to bring him back is to match the offer sheet from other NBA teams. However, the Celtics’ No. 1 priority in the next offseason is to sign Kyrie Irving to a maximum contract. As of now, it remains questionable if the Celtics are willing to use a huge chunk of their salary cap space for another backup point guard, knowing they already have Marcus Smart.

Once the free agency hits next July, several NBA teams will surely express interest in adding Terry Rozier to their roster. Leaving the Celtics may end up being the best option for Rozier. Aside from getting a huge payday, joining an NBA team where he will be assured of a starting role will speed up Rozier’s development to become a legitimate superstar in the league.