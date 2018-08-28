‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rafe Arrests Sami, Will Keeps A Big Secret From Paul

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, August 28, reveal that there will be so much going on in Salem, fans may have a hard time keeping up.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will be forced to arrest Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and take her down to the police station. Despite the history between Sami and Rafe, he will have to do his duty as a police officer and arrest his former wife due to her involvement in the shooting of her mother, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall).

Sami will be completely shocked that Rafe would arrest her, and she will want to be at the hospital as her mother receives treatment. However, it looks like that won’t be in the cards for Sami. Instead, she’ll spend that time at the police station, where she will be forced to face Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso).

As many Days of Our Lives fans will remember, Sami previously slept with Rafe during a rocky time between him and Hope. The one-night stand caused a ton of controversy in Salem, and eventually came out on Hope and Rafe’s wedding day. The couple almost didn’t make it, but after months of working through their issues, the pair are now in a good place.

Meanwhile, the rest of Marlena’s family and friends will gather at the hospital as she prepares to have surgery. They’ll all be there to pray and send their love to John, Belle, Eric, and the rest of Marlena’s close family members.

In another part of Salem, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) has officially regained his full memory. However, he’ll choose to keep it a secret from his boyfriend, Paul Narita (Christopher Sean), for the time being. Will’s family is currently in crisis, and his mother may be headed to jail again. It seems like the wrong time to tell Paul that he remembers his entire life, including his epic love story with his former husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith).

However, Paul will eventually find out, and it seems that some major relationship drama will likely come from the revelation. Will is going to have to choose between Sonny and Paul yet again, and Days of Our Lives fans are fully expecting a “WilSon” reunion in the near future.

Elsewhere in Salem, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will get a phone call from Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk). Kristen will tell Brady that she has someone that he loves, likely his girlfriend, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva), and she’ll probably want something from him in exchange for her safe return.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.