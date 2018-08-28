Evan Felker & Ex-Wife Not Getting Back Together Following Miranda Lambert Split, Per ‘People’

Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker may not longer be together, but that doesn’t mean that he will be running right back into the arms of his former wife, Staci Nelson-Felker.

According to an August 27 report by People Magazine, Evan Felker and Miranda Lambert shockingly called it quits just days after the Turnpike Troubadours lead singer had his divorce from Staci Nelson finalized. The band then left the tour, where they had been opening for Lambert.

“There is no reconciliation in the works. They’re not getting back together. They haven’t even been divorced for two weeks,” an insider said of Evan and Staci’s future.

“Evan Felker will never be a nobody to me, his friends, family or fans,” Nelson previously said of her ex-husband. “I got hurt and I appreciate the support but I’ll never wish for bad things for that man or the Turnpike Troubadours,” Nelson continued. “It doesn’t matter what went down — a wife’s love doesn’t just shut down in 6 months. I didn’t take the Felker name flippantly and any smearing of it isn’t welcome on my page anymore.”

Staci Nelson has become a topic of interest for months, ever since it was revealed that Evan Felker may have cheated on her with Miranda Lambert, and fans couldn’t help but take sides in the situation.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Miranda Lambert recently opened up in an interview after rumors that she had broken up Evan Felker’s marriage to Staci Nelson began to circulate online.

“I am who I am. I am honest about being flawed. That’s all I can be, you know? I cuss. I drink. I get divorced and get my heart broken. I break hearts,” Lambert told HITS Daily Double back in June.

Miranda Lambert also dished on the tough year that was 2015 for her, the same year she and her former husband, Blake Shelton, split.

“2015 pushed me into a writing mode I’ve never been in before. It’s very humbling to be hurt, and I have to be honest. My fans expect that from me. I was going through a divorce very publicly, and thank the Lord I am a writer. That meant I could find some way to deal with it, that people could say, ‘I get it — I’ve been there too.’ And ‘It’s why I related to you because I went through the same thing,'” Lambert said of writing her album, The Weight Of These Wings.

It looks like the saga between Evan Felker, Miranda Lambert, and Staci Nelson may not quite be over, and fans will be keeping an eye out for any drama following Evan and Miranda’s split.