Matt Lauer Plans A Return To TV, Says He’s Been Busy ‘Being A Dad’

He tells fans 'he'll be back'

Slowly, Matt Lauer is being seen again in public, and he’s letting fans know that they will see him again soon on television. Lauer’s divorce from Annette Roque is nearly settled, and as the first anniversary of his NBC dismissal arises the former Today host says he’s ready to move on.

PageSix says that recently a group of ladies saw Lauer out at Donohue’s Steak House, and told the former newsman that they missed him.

“A group of older ladies came over to Lauer, saying, ‘We miss you!’ ”

Lauer told the ladies that he has been busy, but he’s coming back.

“I’ve been busy being a dad. But don’t worry, I’ll be back on TV.”

Matt Lauer still has friends in the industry according to sources, and his dream job would be a return to morning television. Lauer was spotted with a former Today shows senior producer, which has given fans hope that the father of three has something in mind.

Friends have added that Lauer’s private life has also gotten a boost recently as he is back on the dating scene, albeit quietly as his divorce is being handled.

“He was with a mystery woman the whole time, beside him. Dark hair, late 40s to early 50s. They were chatting and she never left his side.”

.@PageSix EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced “Today” anchor Matt Lauer is telling supporters that he’ll be back on TV https://t.co/SxFPhBY8Gj — Connor Ryan (@connortryan) August 28, 2018

Whomever the woman is, she also knows Roque, who spoke with her recently at a riding show. Lauer reportedly wants to keep the new relationship quiet, at least until everyone has signed on the dotted line. But while in a past life Lauer might have taken advantage of special treatment, he now tries to blend in.

“He went in very low key, wearing a baseball cap and didn’t sit in VIP… He sat in regular seats in the stands.”

But while Lauer is keeping things quiet, he has started seeing friends and was recently spotted by locals traveling with a woman, leaving Sag Harbor on his boat.

“Matt left Sag Harbor on his boat with a woman. It was just the two of them, and he said they were headed to Newport [R.I.]. He was in a great mood, and it definitely seemed like a date.”

But other sources say this isn’t a new relationship but one that has been in the works since before the scandal hit last fall.

“They are going strong, but Matt is doing everything in his power to keep her a secret. He’s been working very hard to have a good relationship with his kids, so he’s worried about what they’ll think.”