WWE News: Braun Strowman Reveals When He Is Cashing In His MITB Briefcase Against Roman Reigns

Unlike the usual surprise cash-ins, Braun Strowman has actually scheduled when he will use his championship shot.

One of the most exciting things about the Money in the Bank briefcase is the surprising cash-in that can come out of nowhere and shock the crowd. For years, these cash-ins have been shocking and out of nowhere at times, but it isn’t going to be what happens in 2018. Braun Strowman won the MITB briefcase earlier this year and tonight on Monday Night Raw, he revealed the very date he will cash in on his championship opportunity.

At SummerSlam, Braun Strowman walked out with his briefcase before the main event match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. The monster let the world know he wouldn’t sneak up on anyone and that he would cash in his shot against whoever won the WWE Universal Championship that night.

Due to Lesnar taking Strowman out, the cash-in never happened. Last week on Monday Night Raw, Strowman tried to cash in his shot once more against new champion Roman Reigns, but The Shield made sure that wouldn’t happen as they reunited to take him out.

The third time must be the charm for tonight on Raw, as recapped by the official website of WWE, he revealed the date of his actual cash-in. Braun Strowman will use his championship shot and take on Reigns at Hell in a Cell next month and try to capture the title.

Starting off tonight’s episode of Raw, Braun Strowman revealed that he will face Roman Reigns for the title like a man. He doesn’t want to sneak up on anyone and he’s cashing in his chance at the WWE Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell, and he will do it without a sneak attack.

Making matters even more interesting is that WWE has confirmed this match will take place inside of the demonic Hell in a Cell structure.

“In a move that would both circumvent The Hounds of Justice and allow him to make good on his promise to cash in his Money in the Bank contract face-to-face, Strowman challenged Reigns to a title match at (and inside) Hell in a Cell that will serve as The Monster Among Men’s cash-in.”

After that challenge was made by Strowman and accepted by Reigns, acting Raw general manager Baron Corbin made an interesting tag team match for later in the night. The two future opponents were going to team together to take on the team of Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler.

"I'm going to cash my contract in, and I'll see YOU at Hell in a Cell!" Mark your calendars for September 16 at #HIAC!#RAW @BraunStrowman @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/fX7R2e8YP4 — WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2018

For now, the main event of Hell in a Cell appears to be Roman Reigns defending his WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman. Sure, the idea is to say there will be no interference, but there is always the idea of The Shield and a reunited Wyatt Family getting involved. Whatever happens, the match is set and the monster’s cash-in of the Money in the Bank briefcase is going to be anything but a surprise.