‘Vikings’ Season 6: Katheryn Winnick Teases Fans With Lagertha’s Fate

Lagertha will survive Ivar's attack to see in Season 6 of 'Vikings'

For fans of History Channel’s Vikings, it has been an extremely long wait between the mid-season finale of Season 5 on January 24 and the show’s return on November 28. However, filming is currently underway on Season 6 of the hit historical drama series, so news is also starting to emerge in regard to the next season of Vikings.

According to the actress who plays Lagertha, Katheryn Winnick, her character will be there in Season 6.

Metro has recently revealed an image that Katheryn Winnick posted to her official Instagram account that shows the very first glimpse of Lagertha in Season 6 of Vikings.

Many fans will be surprised to see Lagertha survives through to Season 6, especially considering the mid-season finale for Season 5 showed a distraught Lagertha who had turned instantly grey when her stepson, Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh), claimed Kattegat. The new trailer for the Season 5 return also shows that Ivar still wants to kill Lagertha.

With the release of the new image, it seems that Ivar will be thwarted in his efforts to have Lagertha killed — at least in the remainder of Season 5 of Vikings.

Considering the age of Lagertha, it seems very surprising that she manages to make it as far as Season 6 of Vikings.

“First glimpse of #Lagertha in season 6.. ⚔️#Vikings #alive,” the caption reads, confirming Lagertha’s fate for Season 6 of Vikings. As yet, this is not considered an official announcement from History Channel, but for fans, it is the next best thing. Statements like this from the actors in the show are usually considered fairly accurate.

As to how Lagertha survives, considering her age, a previous Inquisitr article points out that there is some evidence in the original Viking sagas (on which Vikings is based) to suggest she is a famed Valkyrie, according to historical scholars. If this the case, Season 6 might see Lagertha reborn as one of these creatures that are renowned for selecting who lives and dies on the battlefield.

In addition, Katheryn Winnick has also released a new image to her Instagram account that is a more detailed image of Lagertha’s new look.

First peek at Lagertha’s new look.. A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Aug 24, 2018 at 8:44am PDT

“First peek at Lagertha’s new look,” the caption reads on Instagram.

While it seems apparent that Lagertha will appear in Season 6 of Vikings, it is unclear yet just how many episodes the character will appear in.

In addition to continuing her role of Lagertha in Season 6 of Vikings, Katheryn Winnick will also be making her directorial debut in Season 6 according to NME. It has not yet been revealed which Season 6 episode of Vikings she will be directing.

Season 5 of Vikings will return to History Channel on Friday, November 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.