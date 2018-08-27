Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Backside In See-Through Dress

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t afraid to show off her sleek and toned body. The oldest Kardashian sister stepped out for dinner with her friends in Cabo on Sunday night, and she wore a completely see-through dress that accentuated all of her curves.

According to an August 27 report by The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian and her girl squad hit the town in Cabo looking fierce on Sunday night. The gal pals headed to dinner at the Acre restaurant, after a week of fun in the sun and frolicking in bikinis.

Kardashian donned a completely see-through purple dress with orange accents for the occasion. Kourtney wore a nude bodysuit under the sheer ensemble, which showed off her backside, tanned legs, and hugged all of her curves. Kourt wore her dark locks back in a bun and donned large hoop earrings and an orange lip. She completed the look with metallic silver heels and orange nails.

During Kourtney Kardashian’s girls’ trip, she and some of her closest girlfriends were seen partying with some mystery men, riding bikes, jogging on the beach, frolicking in the water, and having a ton of fun while joking around. The vacation may have been much needed for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is currently going through a breakup after splitting with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney’s split from Younes has raised a lot of questions about whether or not she and her former flame, Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, will eventually get back together.

Sources tell E! News that it isn’t likely that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick will get back together, or that she’ll reconcile with Younes Bendjima.

“[Kourtney] has zero plans on getting back with Younes Bendjima and is enjoying being newly single. Kourtney is really good at cutting people off and once you do her wrong once, it’s hard for her to let you back in her life. She has no interest in getting back with Younes or even Scott, and would definitely consider dating someone new,” an insider dished.

However, Kourt has had plenty of admirers. Blink 182 drummer, Travis Barker, is said to be interested in the reality star. Meanwhile, rapper Jeezy also went on the record to say that Kourtney is the hottest Kardashian sister, and that he would love for her to call him up so that they can hang out.